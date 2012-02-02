50 Great Russian Rocket Launch Photos

Proton Rocket Hoisted Into Launch Position

A Russian Proton rocket is hoisted into launch position for the Aug. 17 launch of the new Express AM4 communications satellite from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Soyuz Soars Toward Orbit on July 13, 2011

A Soyuz rocket soars skyward after launching from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on on July 13, 2011. The rocket carried six new satellites into orbit for the Globalstar network.

Russian Cargo Ship Dazzles in Launch to Space Station

A dazzling view of the Oct. 14, 2009 (Eastern Time) launch of the Progress 35 cargo ship to the International Space Station was provided live via the Russian Federal Space Agency.

Russian Proton Rocket Launches Norwegian Satellite

An International Launch Services (ILS) Proton rocket launches the Thor 5 satellite into orbit on Feb. 11, 2008.

Russia Launches Three New Glonass Navigation Satellites

A Russian Proton M rocket stands poised to launch three Glonass navigation satellites on Dec. 22, 2008. Liftoff occurred as planned on Dec. 25 from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

New Asian Communications Satellite Launches to Space

An International Launch Services Proton rocket launches the AsiaSat 5 satellite from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan on Aug. 11, 2009.

New Russian Cargo Ship Blasts Off for Space Station

The unmanned Russian Progress 40 cargo ship blasts off atop a Soyuz rocket on Oct. 27, 2010 to deliver 2.5 tons of supplies to the International Space Station.

Russian Rocket Successfully Orbits U.S. Communications Satellite

An International Launch Services Proton M rocket launches the DIRECTV10 communications satellite into orbit on July 6, 2007 EDT from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Swedish Communications Satellite Reaches Orbit

The Sirius 4 telecommunications satellite launches spaceward atop a Russian Proton M rocket at 5:39 p.m. EST (2239 GMT) on Nov. 17, 2007.

New Cargo Ship Launches Toward Space Station

A Russian Soyuz rocket launches the Progress 28 cargo ship to the International Space Station on Feb. 5, 2008.

Holiday Supply Ship Rockets Toward ISS

A Russian-built Soyuz rocket sits atop its Baikonur Cosmodrome launch pad in Kazakhstan as it prepares to loft the Progress 20 cargo ship to the ISS on Dec. 21, 2005.