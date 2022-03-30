These UK binocular deals at Wex can save you hundreds

Good news for UK astronomers, you can save hundreds of pounds on binoculars from top brands when you grab them from Wex.

There's savings on Leica, Vortex, Celestron and Zeiss binoculars that will give you top views of the night sky as well as other worldly views. Saving £295 on the Leica Noctivid 8x42 binoculars (now £1980) is great value, especially if you're in the market for binoculars that live up to the brand's name, are reliable for top optics and wide fields of view and are comfortable to use. You don't have to spend that much to get a great stargazing experience though, as you can get the Celestron Nature DX 10x56 for £155 (£45 off).

With prices on the rise everywhere you look, now is actually a good time to grab yourself a pair of binoculars, with some prices being lowered. If you want to look around at more great optics deals, be sure to check out our binoculars deals, telescope deals and our camera deals guides.

Leica Noctivid 8x42 binoculars £2,275 now £1,980 on Wex. Save £295 on a pair of binoculars that lives up to its maker's name. Incredible viewing quality, 42 millimeter objective lenses means you get improved light gathering quality for great low-light performance and the high magnification provides detailed observations. Note: These binoculars are also available in 10x42 .

Leica Trinovid 10x32 binoculars £875 now £790 on Wex. If you love Leica but you want binoculars for something other than stargazing, these could be the ones for you. Perfect for portability and rugged in design, these binoculars have a close focus focus distance of 1 meter.

Vortex Diamondback HD 12x50 binoculars £289 now £259 on Wex. A well known binocular from a well known maker, and you can save £30 - what's not to love? The introduction of HD glass elements while retaining the high quality of improvements. It's lighter, has outstanding image resolution and features rubber armour for easy grip and rugged protection. Ideal for night sky viewing, cloudy skies depending.

Celestron Nature DX 10x56 binoculars £199.99 now £155 on Wex. Again, if nature or smaller objects is more your thing rather than stargazing then you can grab a great deal. These Celestron Nature DX 10x56 binoculars are £45 off and are perfect for low-light and close range viewing. The 3 meter close focus is great for viewing nature, lightweight and compact and are quality assured from a reliable optics maker.

Whether you're an avid stargazer looking to view the nigh sky in all its glory, better than you can with the naked eye or if you're looking to view nearby objects in close proximity, there's a fantastic binocular deal here for everyone.

Names like Leica, Celestron and Vortex are huge in the binoculars world and at a time when prices are rising left right and center, it's a great time to grab a deal on one of these brands. When choosing binoculars there are a few things to look out for: multi-coated optics, 8x or 10x magnifications and apertures of around 42 to 50 millimeters all allow for great viewing, and these feature on all the binoculars above - whether fully or in-part.

These are all deals for UK based astronomers looking for a discount on their binoculars, hence everything being shown in pounds. As mentioned, these are all good quality models from reputable brands, so we're confident that quality is assured.

