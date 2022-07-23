SpaceX

Hawthorne, Calif.-based Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) is a commercial company aiming to launch cargo, and eventually people, to low-Earth orbit. The firm is developing its Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 booster under contracts from NASA's Commercial Crew Development (CCDev) program and its Commercial Orbital Transportation Services (COTS) program.

Latest Updates

rocket blazing over moon

Watch a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soar over the moon in incredible tracking cam video

By Meghan Bartels published

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took the scenic route as it lofted 46 Starlink satellites to orbit on Friday (July 22).

On the right, the state of the James Webb Space Telescope on June 21, 2022, after an unexpectedly large micrometeoroid strike, compared to the expected state on the left.

Space photos: The most amazing images this week!

By Elizabeth Howell published

See the best photos on Space.com this week.

The European Space Agency's Samantha Cristoforetti (left) was scheduled to embark on the first European spacewalk by a female on July 21, 2022. At right is fellow astronaut Alexander Gerst.

The top space stories of the week!

By Elizabeth Howell published

First European female spacewalker works on a robotic arm, Artemis 1 inches towards a launch date, and two private companies aim to beat SpaceX to Mars.

A Falcon 9 rocket topped with Starlink satellites lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on July 22, 2022.

SpaceX breaks launch record as it sends 46 Starlink satellites into space Friday

By Elizabeth Howell published

Liftoff took place in California at 1:40 p.m. EDT (1740 GMT), after launch was scrubbed Thursday (July 21) at T-46 seconds.

photo of rocket on launch pad

SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA slips to late September

By Meghan Bartels published

SpaceX's next Dragon passengers will need to wait a little longer to get off the ground.

A SpaceX rocket sits on a launchpad in dense fog at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

SpaceX aborts launch of Falcon 9 rocket carrying 46 Starlink satellites

By Brett Tingley published

SpaceX aborted the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a payload of the company's Starlink internet satellites just before liftoff on Thursday (July 21).

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites blasted off on July 17, 2022.

Watch SpaceX launch 46 Starlink satellites from California on Thursday

By Elizabeth Howell published

SpaceX will launch another batch of Starlink satellites aloft from California on July 21, and you can watch it live.

Mattel, the global toy company, has entered a multi-year agreement with SpaceX, the commercial spaceflight firm, to create and market toys and collectibles beginning in 2023.

Mattel to launch SpaceX vehicles as new Matchbox toys and collectibles

By Robert Z. Pearlman published

Mattel has entered into a multi-year agreement with SpaceX to create and market toys based on SpaceX rockets and spacecraft.

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launches the STP-2 mission for the U.S. Department of Defense on June 25, 2019.

NASA picks SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket to launch Roman Space Telescope

By Elizabeth Howell published

NASA chose SpaceX's heavy-lift rocket to send a wide-field telescope into space that will search for dark matter.

blast-off

SpaceX launched and landed a Falcon 9 rocket on record-tying 13th mission

By Mike Wall published

SpaceX launched one of its Falcon 9 rockets for a record-tying 13th time on Sunday morning (July 17).

A SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule approaches the International Space Station during an orbital sunrise above the Pacific Ocean on July 16, 2022.

Dragon capsule docks with space station on SpaceX's 25th cargo mission

By Josh Dinner published

A SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule met up with the International Space Station on Saturday (July 16), delivering more than 5,800 pounds (2,630 kilograms) of supplies to the orbiting lab.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina.

Russian cosmonaut will fly to space station with SpaceX this fall

By Mike Wall published

NASA announced today (July 15) that it has signed a deal with Russia's federal space agency Roscosmos to exchange seats on craft traveling to and from the International Space Station.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 launches a Dragon cargo capsule toward the International Space Station on July 14, 2022.

Dragon capsule launches on SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to the space station

By Josh Dinner published

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida this evening (July 14), sending a robotic Dragon resupply craft toward the International Space Station.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket topped with a Dragon cargo capsule sits on the pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 12, 2022

Watch SpaceX launch cargo mission to the space station Thursday night

By Mike Wall published

SpaceX will launch a cargo mission to the International Space Station on Thursday night (July 14), and you can watch it live.

Dust from northwest Africa blows over the Canary Islands in this image captured by the NOAA-20 satellite on Jan. 14, 2022.

NASA mission to monitor dust in Earth's atmosphere will blast off with SpaceX this week

By Elizabeth Howell published

A new NASA mission will watch over dust-ups from orbit to quantify their effect on Earth's climate.

Elon Musk discusses SpaceX's latest plans to launch its new Starship rocket in 2022 during a project update at the company's Starbase facility in South Texas on Feb. 10, 2022.

Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to $44 billion purchase deal

By Mike Wall published

Twitter filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk on Tuesday (July 12) seeking to hold the SpaceX and Tesla chief to his agreement to buy the social media company for $44 billion.

This image, posted on Twitter by SpaceX on July 6, 2022, shows Ship 24 on the move toward the launch pad with the Super Heavy known as Booster 7 in the foreground.

Fireball briefly engulfs base of SpaceX's huge Starship booster during test

By Mike Wall published

A fireball erupted at the base of one of SpaceX's huge next-gen Super Heavy boosters during a test Monday (July 11) at the company's Starbase facility in South Texas.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 46 Starlink internet satellites punches through the clouds above Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on July 10, 2022.

SpaceX launches 46 Starlink satellites, lands rocket on ship at sea

By Mike Wall published

SpaceX launched 46 Starlink internet satellites and landed the returning rocket on a ship at sea on Sunday (July 10).

Elon Musk discusses SpaceX's latest plans to launch its new Starship rocket in 2022 during a project update at the company's Starbase facility in South Texas on Feb. 10, 2022.

Elon Musk backing out of $44 billion Twitter purchase

By Mike Wall published

Elon Musk aims to back out of his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, but the social media company wants the deal to go through.

Falcon 9 launch

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket nails launch and landing on record-tying 13th mission

By Mike Wall published

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket flew for a record-tying 13th time on Thursday morning (July 7).