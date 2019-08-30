Expert Voices

Every Company Is a Space Company, Some Just Don't Know it Yet! (Op-Ed)
The best long-term investment for companies and the world? The space business.
A quantum experiment raises deeply philosophical questions about the fundamental nature of reality.
Apart from her groundbreaking work on the origin of elements, Burbidge is interested in galaxies, extremely distant and luminous cosmic objects and more.
When Apollo 11 landed on the Moon, it was a giant leap for mankind and a huge success for American engineering, but there was one aspect of the mission that hadn’t really gone as planned.
What kicked off the Earth’s rapid cooling 12,800 years ago?
If tiny concentrations of carbon dioxide can hold enough heat to create a global warming impact on Earth, why is Mars cold? Its atmosphere is 95% carbon dioxide.
Over 99% of these alien worlds remain undiscovered — but this is about to change.
A brand-new particle has possibly emerged and is altering the future destiny of our entire cosmos, a physicist says.
The Earth may be entering an era in which natural and human-generated fire together are reshaping the planet.
At an upcoming summit in early December, NATO is expected to declare space as a "warfighting domain," partly in response to new developments in technology.
A look at 4.5 billion years of Earth's history tells us that intelligence, including extraterrestrial intelligence, is unlikely to evolve.
Elon Musk's bold plan to send a crewed Starship to Mars and beyond has potential dire consequences for alien life.
For years, society has benefited from technologies developed to reach and provide services in space.
Obviously, some chain of unfortunate events led to the ejection of 'Oumuamua from its home system. But what could possibly cause such a catastrophe?
When we read about the glories of space, we often miss the most magnificent part about exploring it: the audiovisual experience.
There are some odd little particles out there that are bound by the strong nuclear force, but physicists can barely get a glimpse of them before they flit out of existence.
Just next door, cosmologically speaking, is a planet almost exactly like Earth.
Space is poised to become a much bigger business, and both companies and countries are investing in the technological capability to ensure they reap the earthly rewards.
Even if the entire Amazon rainforest burned down, we'd be okay.
