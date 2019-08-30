Trending

Expert Voices

SPACE.com invites experts in space exploration, science & technology to provide insightful commentary and informed perspective on news, current events, innovations, big ideas and ongoing research. Expert Voices includes Op-Ed analysis and opinion as well as interesting observations from the field and space exploration efforts around the world.

Latest Updates

SpaceCom's executive director James Causey speaks at the SpaceCom Conference and Exposition in Houston on Nov. 26, 2018.

Every Company Is a Space Company, Some Just Don't Know it Yet! (Op-Ed)

By James Causey

The best long-term investment for companies and the world? The space business.

Quantum bubbles and multiverses.

Objective Reality Doesn't Exist, Quantum Experiment Shows

By Alessandro Fedrizzi, Massimiliano Proietti

A quantum experiment raises deeply philosophical questions about the fundamental nature of reality.

Dr. Burbidge is presented with the "Woman of the Year' award in 1976, while professor at UC San Diego.

Margaret Burbidge at 100: The Trailblazing Astronomer Who Wouldn't Take 'No Women' for an Answer

By Andreea Font

Apart from her groundbreaking work on the origin of elements, Burbidge is interested in galaxies, extremely distant and luminous cosmic objects and more.

Astronaut Alan L. Bean, Apollo 12, walks on the Moon's surface. Commander Charles Conrad Jr. is reflected in Bean's helmet visor.

Apollo 12: How a Passionate Scientist's Keen Eye Led to the First Pinpoint Moon Landing 50 Years Ago

By Timothy Swindle

When Apollo 11 landed on the Moon, it was a giant leap for mankind and a huge success for American engineering, but there was one aspect of the mission that hadn’t really gone as planned.

The muck that's been accumulating at the bottom of this lake for 20,000 years is like a climate time capsule.

New Evidence That An Extraterrestrial Collision 12,800 Years Ago Triggered An Abrupt Climate Change for Earth

By Christopher R. Moore

What kicked off the Earth’s rapid cooling 12,800 years ago?

The atmosphere of Mars is thin and very dry.

Climate Explained: Why Mars is Cold Despite an Atmosphere of Mostly Carbon Dioxide

By Paulo de Souza

If tiny concentrations of carbon dioxide can hold enough heat to create a global warming impact on Earth, why is Mars cold? Its atmosphere is 95% carbon dioxide.

This artist's impression shows a view of the planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the solar system.

NASA's TESS Spacecraft is Finding Hundreds of Exoplanets — And is Poised to Find Thousands More

By Daniel Apai, Benjamin Rackham

Over 99% of these alien worlds remain undiscovered — but this is about to change.

A dark nebula is a type of interstellar cloud that is so dense that it obscures the light from background stars.

Is a New Particle Changing the Fate of the Universe?

By Paul Sutter

A brand-new particle has possibly emerged and is altering the future destiny of our entire cosmos, a physicist says.

Wind and flames rip through an area near Geyserville, California, during the Kincade Fire on Oct. 24, 2019.

California Wildfires Signal the Arrival of a Planetary Fire Age

By Stephen Pyne

The Earth may be entering an era in which natural and human-generated fire together are reshaping the planet.

satellite hit by rocket

Space May Soon Become a War Zone — Here's How That Would Work

By Gareth Dorrian, Ian Whittaker

At an upcoming summit in early December, NATO is expected to declare space as a "warfighting domain," partly in response to new developments in technology.

a man looking up at night sky

Humans May Be the Only Intelligent Life in the Universe, If Evolution Has Anything to Say

By Nick Longrich

A look at 4.5 billion years of Earth's history tells us that intelligence, including extraterrestrial intelligence, is unlikely to evolve.

The Starship MK1 assembled at SpaceX's build and launch facility in Texas.

Could Elon Musk's Starship Threaten Alien Life?

By Samantha Rolfe

Elon Musk's bold plan to send a crewed Starship to Mars and beyond has potential dire consequences for alien life.

The International Space Station has supported scientific research in orbit for two decades.

Spread the Word: Space Development Benefits Earth (Op-Ed)

By Karlton Johnson

For years, society has benefited from technologies developed to reach and provide services in space.

An artist's depiction of the first identified interstellar object, 'Oumuamua.

Why Was 'Oumuamua So Weird? New Research Tries to Track Its Origins.

By Paul Sutter

Obviously, some chain of unfortunate events led to the ejection of 'Oumuamua from its home system. But what could possibly cause such a catastrophe?

Augmented reality provides an immersive way to learn about space. In this photo, NASA's Mars Curiosity rover pays a virtual visit to someone's living room via the agency's free Spacecraft AR mobile app.

How Augmented Reality Will Bring Space Books to Life

By Michael D. Shaw

When we read about the glories of space, we often miss the most magnificent part about exploring it: the audiovisual experience.

Artist’s illustration of a Breakthrough Starshot probe arriving at the potentially Earth-like planet Proxima Centauri b. A representation of laser beams is visible emanating from the corners of the craft’s lightsail.

Is Interstellar Travel Really Possible?

By Paul Sutter

Interstellar flight is a real pain in the neck.

3d illustration of an atom and quarks

A 'Quarkonium Spectrum' of Exotic Particles Might Lurk in the Universe, So Why Can't We Find Them?

By Paul Sutter

There are some odd little particles out there that are bound by the strong nuclear force, but physicists can barely get a glimpse of them before they flit out of existence.

On June 5-6, 2012, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory collected images of one of the rarest predictable solar events: the transit of Venus across the face of the Sun.

Why We Need to Get Back to Venus

By Paul K. Byrne.

Just next door, cosmologically speaking, is a planet almost exactly like Earth.

India's Chandrayaan-2 Moon mission blasts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, on 22 July 2019.

India Has It Right: Nations Either Aim for the Moon or Get Left Behind in the Space Economy

By Nicholas Borroz

Space is poised to become a much bigger business, and both companies and countries are investing in the technological capability to ensure they reap the earthly rewards.

wildfires burn the amazon rainforest

Amazon Wildfires Are Horrifying, But They're Not Destroying Earth's Oxygen Supply

By Scott Denning

Even if the entire Amazon rainforest burned down, we'd be okay.