Could Mars volcanoes have supported ancient life on the Red Planet? Well, maybe

News
By published

NASA's Perseverance rover has revealed new clues about Mars' volcanic past.

a rust orange yellow sky and landscape features a rocky surface in the foreground, with a large pointed hill beyond.
A Mars vista captured by NASA's Perseverance rover. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS)

While most people searching for signs of alien life these days might have their eyes on the exoplanet K2-18b, one team of researchers is keeping their sights a little closer to home.

Texas A&M researcher Michael Tice and a team of international scientists have revealed new clues about Mars' potential to have supported life, thanks to data collected by NASA's Perseverance rover.

Since 2021, Perseverance has been exploring Mars' Jezero Crater, using its mobile laboratory to support the work of scientists around the world. Tice and his team, in particular, have been using Perseverance to analyze Martian rocks. Their goal is to study the planet's volcanic and hydrological history, looking for indicators that Mars might have once been habitable.

Through their research, the team has discovered two types of mineral-rich volcanic rocks: a dark rock with iron, magnesium, pyroxene and plagioclase feldspar, as well as a light-toned trachyandesite with plagioclase crystals and potassium.

Simulating the formation of the rocks' minerals through thermodynamic modeling, the researchers determined that Mars has a very complex volcanic history — one that might have been able to provide the key compounds needed for life.

"The processes we see here — fractional crystallization and crustal assimilation — happen in active volcanic systems on Earth," Tice said in a statement. "It suggests that this part of Mars may have had prolonged volcanic activity, which in turn could have provided a sustained source for different compounds used by life."

Related stories:

Life on Mars could have thrived near active volcanoes and an ancient mile-deep lake

Strange sphere-studded rock on Mars found by NASA's Perseverance rover

'Poppy seeds' and 'leopard spots' on Mars could hint at ancient microbial life

As advanced as Perseverance is, its toolkit is still limited compared to what we have here on Earth, so there's only so much we can learn about samples from afar. As such, Tice looks forward to NASA's planned Mars Sample Return mission to conduct further research on the volcanic rock.

"We’ve carefully selected these rocks because they contain clues to Mars’ past environments," Tice said. "When we get them back to Earth and can analyze them with laboratory instruments, we’ll be able to ask much more detailed questions about their history and potential biological signatures."

The team's research was published in the journal Science Advances on Jan. 24, 2025.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Contributing writer

Space.com contributing writer Stefanie Waldek is a self-taught space nerd and aviation geek who is passionate about all things spaceflight and astronomy. With a background in travel and design journalism, as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree from New York University, she specializes in the budding space tourism industry and Earth-based astrotourism. In her free time, you can find her watching rocket launches or looking up at the stars, wondering what is out there. Learn more about her work at www.stefaniewaldek.com.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about mars

New photos from European Mars orbiter show dynamic, volcanic Red Planet terrain

Meet 'Nighthawk': Mars helicopter mission could be big leap for exploration

Bahamas puts SpaceX rocket landings on hold pending review: report
See more latest
Most Popular
SpaceX&#039;s first Falcon 9 rocket to land off the coast of the Bahamas touched down on a drone ship on Feb. 18, 2025.
Bahamas puts SpaceX rocket landings on hold pending review: report
ISS Expedition Commander Alexey Ovchinin (left) hands the symbolic key to the orbiting lab to Japan&#039;s Takuya Onishi (right) in a change-of-command ceremony on April 18, 2025.
'Take care of our station. It's our everything.' Russian cosmonaut hands control of ISS over to Japanese astronaut (video)
A hazy orange glow with stars in the background.
NASA's sun-studying PUNCH mission captures its 1st-light images. Everything looks great so far
Logo for the Star Wars The Mandalorian and Grogu movie.
Star Wars Celebration reveals new footage about Sigourney Weaver's 'The Mandalorian & Grogu' character
A pseudo-color image of the ultra-diffuse galaxy FCC 224, as captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.
Ghostly galaxy without dark matter baffles astronomers
a pillar of dust and gas extends outward in a nebula
Cosmic party streamer for Hubble's 35th | Space picture of the day for April 18, 2025
Logo for the &quot;Star Wars Maul – Shadow Lord&quot; TV show.
'Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord' is the next animated series from a galaxy far, far away coming to Disney Plus
the skeleton of a building stands smoking in rubble after a fire. A blue dumpster in the foreground on the bottom left has a sign that reads &#039;NO PARKING&#039;
Explosion destroys building at Northrop Grumman rocket test site in Utah
The MEV-1 spacecraft, developed by Northrop Grumman&#039;s Space Logistics, successfully undocked with Intelsat&#039;s IS-901 satellite. Photo released April 9, 2025.
2 private satellites undock after pioneering life-extension mission
a Lego toy model of a Star Wars sci-fi spaceship
It's always a pleasure to meet a new Lego Star Wars set, as Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship drops in for Star Wars Day