The best value VR headset, the Meta Quest 3, is now at its lowest-ever price, perfect if you want a bargain or to explore the world of virtual reality for less

The Meta Quest 3 is one of the best VR headsets on the market, and now it's on offer for its lowest-ever price when you grab it from Amazon, Walmart or Best Buy.

The Meta Quest 3S is one of the best VR headsets on the market and the best value option, in our opinion. It's now at its lowest-ever price on Amazon, so in short, if you want a good quality, cheap entry point into virtual reality, you'll want this deal.

Save $30 on the Meta Quest 3S, when you get it on Amazon, Walmart or Best Buy.

We think this is one of the best VR headset deals on the market as the Quest 3S features decent graphics, a top-tier processor, a huge library of games and experiences due to its wide-range compatibility and this bundle includes the Batman: Arkham Shadow game and a three-month free trial of Meta Quest+, a subscription service giving you access to a catalog of games.

If tech is your thing, but this deal isn't for you, you might want to check out our guides to the best drones, the best star projectors and the best laptops.

Meta Quest 3S With Arkham Shadow and Meta Quest + Bundle
Meta Quest 3S With Arkham Shadow and Meta Quest + Bundle: was $300 now $269 at Amazon

Save $30 on this Meta Quest 3S bundle. Included is the headset, controllers, the Batman: Arkham Shadow game and a three-month trial of Meta Quest+. The Quest 3S headset features 1832x1920 per eye resolution, a 96-degree field of view, a 120Hz refresh rate and the same processor as the Quest 3.

Meta Quest 3S headset and controllers on a grey background
The Meta Quest 3S is the best value VR headset on the market.(Image credit: Kim Snaith)

There's a lot to like about the Meta Quest 3S and you get a lot of VR headset for your money. It features 1832x1920 per eye resolution, which is the same as the Quest 2 and lower than the Quest 3. It's also smaller than the Quest 3, but it does feature a 96-degree field of view, a 120Hz refresh rate and the same compatibility and processor as the Quest 3, meaning your games and experiences run just as smoothly. All of that is pretty impressive, given that it's considerably cheaper too.

If you're looking for value, the Quest 3S is the top-choice VR headset on the market. If you're looking for your first VR headset, the Quest 3S is also probably the best choice given its compatibility, good-quality specs and low price point. This is the cheapest we've ever seen this VR headset, so if you're in the market to explore virtual reality, we'd recommend this deal.

Key features: 1832x1920 resolution, 96-degree field of view, 120Hz refresh rate, identical RAM and processor to the Quest 3, it comes with controllers, Batman: Arkham Shadow and a three-month trial of Meta Quest+

Product launched: October 2024

Price history: Before today's deal, the Quest 3S is usually $299, so it may not seem like a huge saving, but given its already low price point, this saving represents extra value.

Price comparison: Amazon: $269 | Walmart: $269 | Best Buy: $270

Consensus: It's hard to find fault with it as it comes in at such a low price point, compared to its competitors. It offers the same processing power and has the same compatibility as the Quest 3, which costs about $200 more. If you're looking for value or an entry-level option, the Quest 3S is it.

Featured in guides: Best VR headsets, best VR headset deals

✅ Buy it if: You want a value-for-money VR headset that offers specs that will impress for a lower price than other options on the market.

❌ Don't buy it if: Graphics are everything for you. There are more premium options out there, but they will cost a lot more.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.

Alexander Cox
Alexander Cox
E-commerce Staff Writer

STAFF WRITER, E-commerce — Alex joined Space.com in June 2021 as staff writer covering space news, games, tech, toys and deals. Based in London, U.K. Graduating in June 2020, Alex studied Sports Journalism in the North East of England at Sunderland University. During his studies and since his graduation, Alex has been featured in local newspapers and online publications covering a range of sports from university rugby to Premier League soccer. In addition to a background in sports and journalism, Alex has a life-long love of Star Wars which started with watching the prequel trilogy and collecting toy lightsabers, he also grew up spending most Saturday evenings watching Doctor Who. 

Contact Alexander: E-Mail Twitter

