Why is Orion lying down? How The Hunter taught me how the sky moves

Click for next article

I thought I knew Orion. Three stars in a row for the Belt, Betelgeuse above, Rigel below: it's one of the constellations I have long been able to identify with the least thought, along with Cassiopeia and the Plough/the Big Dipper.

But one fall evening long ago, when I was learning the night sky , I was looking at three bright stars rising in the east and spent an embarrassingly long time wondering whether they really were Orion's Belt . They were at the wrong angle. The rest of Orion followed them into the sky almost sideways, as though somebody had knocked the Hunter over.

What was happening? Nothing had gone wrong with Orion, of course. The problem was the picture of him in my head. Most constellation diagrams are printed in the orientation that makes them easiest to recognize. The sky makes no such promise. Watch Orion rise this month, and the familiar figure can look decidedly unfamiliar at first. Better still, stay outside long enough, and you can watch his orientation change as he rises on his side and swings into the southern sky upright as the night wears on.

Orion stopped being a picture and became evidence that the sky was doing something I didn't expect to see so easily in such a short time — it was moving, and strangely.

What's happening and when to look

Orion rises on its side in the eastern sky during October. (Image credit: Starry Night)

In mid-October, you need to be patient to see Orion, but it's one of the best months to catch it rising on its side. From much of North America, look low toward the east shortly before midnight. Orion rises on its side, with the three Belt stars — Mintaka, Alnilam and Alnitak — rising one by one, preceded by Betelgeuse and Bellatrix, followed by brilliant Rigel.

Don't worry if you can't see the whole constellation immediately. Orion is enormous, and when it's close to the horizon, buildings, trees and atmospheric haze can easily hide parts of it. Waiting another hour can transform the view.

As Orion climbs higher, it appears to turn. The Belt changes angle, and the constellation gradually approaches the orientation many of us recognize from winter evenings. It reaches due south around sunrise, by which time the Belt is sloped, but the four corner stars — Betelgeuse and Bellatrix at the top and Rigel and Saiph at the bottom — form the easily recognizable rectangle enclosing it. Orion looks like Orion.

Signup to our newsletter Follow us on Google

Orion isn't actually performing a slow roll in space. Earth is rotating beneath us, carrying our viewpoint eastward. Stars therefore appear to rise in the east, arc across the sky and eventually set in the west. It's how the night sky works, but it's an effect that's particularly easy to notice with Orion because its shape is so familiar. Instead of trying to understand celestial motion from a diagram, you can watch it happening.

How and when I'm watching it

I'm going to make this an astrophotography experiment rather than a conventional observing session. As soon as Orion's Belt appears just above the eastern horizon, I'm going to take a series of 30-second images — possibly using a DSLR, or perhaps a Seestar smart telescope — and then stack them to create what will effectively be a star trail image. However, instead of focusing on Polaris to show how the night sky revolves around the north polar axis, it will show Orion's Belt rising.

Stargazer's corner: October 9-15, 2026

Saturn is as bright as it ever gets and easy to find beneath the Great Square of Pegasus. (Image credit: Starry Night)

The new moon falls on Oct. 10, making this an excellent week to get away from the brighter parts of the solar system and see what the autumn sky looks like without moonlight. In the predawn hours of Sunday, Oct. 11, get up 90 minutes before sunrise to see Mars moving through the dozens of stars in the Beehive Cluster. Binoculars will get you a great view.

As the week progresses, watch for the moon returning to the evening sky as a slender waxing crescent. On Oct. 13 it passes close to Mercury , and on Oct. 14, to Antares , the bright reddish star marking the heart of Scorpius. Look low toward the southwest around dusk for both sights.

Saturn remains exceptionally well placed. Having reached opposition on Oct. 4, it's now already above the eastern horizon as darkness settles and remains visible for much of the night. You don't need a telescope to identify it, but even a modest telescope will give you a terrific view of its rings, which are now opening out.

Constellation of the week: Andromeda

Andromeda, "The Princess," is where to find M31, the Andromeda galaxy. (Image credit: E. Slawik/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/M. Zamani)

Once you've finished watching Orion climb, turn to a constellation that is much better placed as soon as it gets dark during October. Andromeda extends away from the northeastern corner of the Great Square of Pegasus. The slightly confusing part is that the star at that corner, Alpheratz, belongs to Andromeda rather than Pegasus. Constellation boundaries are less tidy than the drawings suggest.