If you're something of a traditionalist you might prefer a DSLR rather than a mirrorless camera, and we've got a great deal on one of the best — if not the best — on the market.

The Nikon D850 is currently reduced to $2,196.95 down from $2996.95 on B&H Photo. That's a huge saving of $800. It's also the same price at B&H.

We cannot overstate how much we love the Nikon D850. We've chosen it as the best DSLR for astrophotography, the best full-frame DSLR from Nikon, and simply one of the best cameras overall. Despite it being several years old now, it is still a powerhouse of a camera, with features and performance that remain unrivaled by another DSLR, in our opinion. In our Nikon D850 review, we called it an "astro master" — but no matter what you want to shoot with this behemoth, it'll do an incredible job of it.

This deal is for the Nikon D850 body only, so you'll also need to buy a lens (or multiple) in order to use it. If you're looking to upgrade an existing Nikon DSLR kit, then, this is a great option. You really won't get any better than this when it comes to DSLRs.

Nikon D850: was $2,997 now $2,197 at Amazon Save $800 on one of the best DSLR cameras that money can buy. It may be a few years old, but we stand by our opinion that the Nikon D850 is one of the best cameras on the market. If you're still a DSLR user and don't want to move over to mirrorless, you'll absolutely love this powerhouse of a camera.



The D850 is available for the same price on B&H, too.





We're constantly checking the best prices on our Amazon Black Friday space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.

Image 1 of 6 The Nikon D850 with a lens (and mount) attached. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) With an illuminated screen and buttons, the D850 is great for using at nighttime. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) We love the textured buttons on the Nikon D850, making its settings a pleasure to navigate. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The viewfinder screen on the Nikon D850 is crisp and clear. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) You can use the viewfinder screen to change settings easily. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The Nikon D850 is our all-time favorite DSLR. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

The Nikon D850 was released back in 2017, although despite being more than seven years old now, it's still mostly unrivaled in terms of power and capability. Considering it's now $800 cheaper, it's definitely the time to grab one if you were on the fence.

Packing in a 45.4MP full-frame sensor, it's capable of capturing gorgeous, uncompromised images and, despite its age, it's still capable of capturing video at 4K. While the D850 will do a valiant job of capturing anything you point it at, it shines especially at astrophotography, thanks in part to its excellent ISO range.

You can use any F-mount lens on the Nikon D850, which is just one of the benefits of sticking with DSLR cameras: There's a much bigger selection of lenses than there are for their mirrorless counterparts. You'll often find them more reasonably priced too, and the second-hand market is a great place to grab bargains, with more and more photographers moving over to mirrorless.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Make no bones about it, though: the D850 is a professional camera. If you're a newcomer to photography or just finding your feet, this thing is massively overpowered and you'll find something much more suitable in a much more reasonable price bracket. But for experts and professionals looking to upgrade their DSLR, this really is the ultimate camera.

Key features: DSLR camera, 45.4MP sensor, body only (compatible with F-mount lenses), ISO range 64 - 25600, video at 4K/30p

Product launched: August 2017

Price history: This seems to be an all-time low, with no lower price being registered on Amazon at least.

Price comparison: Amazon: $2,196.95 | B&H: $2,196.95 | Best Buy: $2.199.99

Reviews consensus: This isn't a camera for everybody, but if you're a pro who's serious about sticking with DSLR tech, you're going to get a lot out of the Nikon D850. Few DSLRs beat it in terms of specs and performance: It's expensive, but it's worth every penny for pros.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Space: ★★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best cameras, Best cameras for astrophotography, Best Nikon cameras

✅ Buy it if: You're a photography professional or advanced user and you're serious about sticking with DSLR technology. Bonus points if you're already in the Nikon DSLR ecosystem and have F-mount lenses to use.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're a photographer beginner or amateur: This is a seriously pro camera and will be overkill (and overpriced) for what you need. Check out our guide to the best beginner cameras for some more suitable suggestions.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.