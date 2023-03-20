Win a free copy of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 in this Facebook giveaway!

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Season One" is arriving on DVD and Blu-Ray on Tuesday (March 21), and to celebrate the home video release, Space.com and Paramount are teaming together to offer a chance to win a free Blu-Ray Steelbook edition of the critically-acclaimed first season.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" quickly became one of the most-watched series on Paramount Plus after its debut, and fans have been raving about the series' devotion to the "planet-of-the-week" adventures that harken back to the days of classic "Star Trek: The Original Series." The first season is headed to home video on March 21, 2023.

To enter the giveaway for this Blu-Ray Steelbook set, all you have to do is head to our Facebook post here (opens in new tab) announcing the giveaway and leave a comment telling us which character you are most excited to see return in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." Comments must be left by March 24 at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) to be counted for entry.

Winners will be announced on March 24 at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) on the Space.com Facebook page.

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of 50 U.S & DC, 18 or older. Employees, agents, officers & directors of Future PLC, Inc. ("Sponsor"), its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates & advertising & promotion agencies (collectively with Facebook, Inc., "Released Parties") & members of their immediate family (spouse, parent, children, siblings & their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) & persons living in the same household, whether or not related, are not eligible. Void where prohibited. Subject to all applicable federal, state & local laws.



HOW TO ENTER: Beginning at 2:00 PM ET on March 20, 2023 ("Event"), visit the Space.com page on Facebook ("Event Page"), and submit comment about which character you are most excited to see in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds". If, for whatever reason, the Event is cancelled or postponed, this giveaway will not occur. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or by any means which subvert the entry process are void. Limit one (1) entry per person/Facebook ID. Multiple entries will be void. Entries become the sole property of Sponsor. Entry must not be offensive or inappropriate, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entry and remove any comment that it determines, in its sole discretion, is not in compliance with these Official Rules or is otherwise not in keeping with Sponsor's image.



WINNER DETERMINATION: Three question comments will be randomly selected, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, to determine potential winners. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received and timing of response.



WINNER NOTIFICATION: Potential winners will be notified via a comment on their winning posts & they will have 24 hours from notification to respond to Sponsor. The failure to respond to such notification or a potential winner's noncompliance with these Official Rules may result in disqualification, & at Sponsor's sole discretion, prize may be awarded to an alternate winner.



PRIZE: "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Season One" on Blu-Ray Steelbook. Approximate Retail Value: $40. Total Prize is awarded "as is" with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied. Winner is responsible for all federal, state & local taxes. Winners may not substitute, assign or transfer prize, but Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value. Prize cannot be redeemed for cash. All prize details are at Sponsor's sole discretion.



GRANT OF RIGHTS: By submitting an entry, each entrant grants to Sponsor and its licensees, successors and assigns an irrevocable, perpetual, unlimited, royalty-free, fully paid-up license to reproduce, distribute, display, exhibit, exploit, perform, edit, create derivatives of, & otherwise use the entry & all elements of such entry, together with any other material, and the name, user name, city & state of residence, voice, image and/or likeness of entrant, in any & all media now known or hereafter devised, in any manner, in whole or in part, worldwide, without compensation or notification to, or permission from, entrant or any third party, for any purpose whatsoever, including without limitation, for purposes of advertising or trade.



CONDITIONS: By participating, each entrant agrees: (a) to abide by these Official Rules & decisions of Sponsor & judges, which shall be final & binding in all respects relating to this giveaway; and (b) to release, discharge & hold harmless Released Parties from any & all injuries, liability, losses & damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant's participation in the Giveaway or the acceptance or use of prize. Released Parties are not responsible for (i) lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered or garbled entries; or (ii) errors or difficulties of any kind, whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise, relating to or in connection with the giveaway, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the giveaway, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prize or in any giveaway-related materials. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the giveaway or the Event Page, who act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner or who are in violation of these Official Rules, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified & all associated entries will be void. Should any portion of the giveaway be, in Sponsor's sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the giveaway & if terminated, at its discretion, select winner as deemed fair & appropriate by Sponsor. Information submitted in connection with this giveaway will be used in accordance with Sponsor's Privacy Policy, available at https://www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy/



WINNERS' NAMES: Winners' names will be posted on the Event Page following the end of the giveaway.



SPONSOR: Future PLC., 11 W. 42nd Street, 15th Floor, New York, New York 10036. This giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You understand that you are providing your information to Sponsor & not to Facebook.