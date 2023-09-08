Watch SpaceX launch 22 Starlink satellites to orbit tonight

By Mike Wall
published

Liftoff is scheduled for 7:56 p.m. ET tonight (Sept. 8).

SpaceX plans to launch 22 more of its Starlink internet satellites to low Earth orbit tonight (Sept. 8), and you can watch the action live.

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch the Starlink spacecraft from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida tonight (Sept. 8) at 7:56 p.m. EDT (2356 GMT). 

Watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX, or directly via the company. Coverage is expected to begin about five minutes before liftoff.

Related: Starlink satellite train: How to see and track it in the night sky

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 52 Starlink satellites to orbit on March 17, 2023. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The Falcon 9's first stage will come back to Earth for a landing about 8.5 minutes after liftoff tonight, if all goes according to plan. It will touch down on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

It will be the seventh launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description

The 22 Starlink satellites are scheduled to deploy from the Falcon 9's upper stage about 65 minutes after launch.

RELATED STORIES:

— SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches for record-breaking 16th time, lands on ship at sea

— 8 ways that SpaceX has transformed spaceflight

— SpaceX Starlink satellites had to make 25,000 collision-avoidance maneuvers in just 6 months — and it will only get worse

Tonight's launch will be the 63rd of 2023 for SpaceX, extending the company's record for a single year. The previous mark, 61, was set in 2022.

More than half of this year's liftoffs have been dedicated to building out Starlink, SpaceX's internet megaconstellation, which currently consists of more than 4,600 operational satellites.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.