'I'm really excited about the engineering of it all.' Katy Perry is psyched for her Blue Origin launch on April 14

Katy Perry performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. She will launch to space on Blue Origin's New Shepard on April 14, 2025.

Katy Perry is about to blast off like a firework on her Blue Origin rocket launch this Monday.

Blue Origin will launch its eleventh crewed flight on April 14, with pop star Katy Perry strapping into the New Shepard space capsule alongside five other passengers, all of them women. The mission, NS-31, will be the first all-female crew since the Soviet Union's Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman in space during a solo flight in 1963.

"Im really excited about the engineering of it all," Perry told the Associated Press, adding that she's been listening to Carl Sagan's "Cosmos" and reading about string theory. "I've always been interested astrophysics and interested in astronomy and astrology and the stars." You can watch Blue Origin's Katy Perry launch on Space.com and our YouTube channel.

Joining her on the Blue Origin spaceflight are aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, journalist Gayle King, pilot Lauren Sanchez, and other influential women.

Joining Perry on the Blue Origin launch will be "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, STEMBoard CEO and former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, filmmaker Kerianne Flynn and mission leader Lauren Sánchez, the fiancee of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.

Blue Origin will launch Perry and crew from the company's Launch Site One, in West Texas, Monday morning. It will fly a suborbital trajectory that will give its crew several minutes of weightless to float around. Their New Shepard will land under parachutes on the desert floor to end the trip. The whole ride will take about 10 minutes.

"I feel like we are all made of stardust and we all come from the stars, and it will be exciting to see them twinkle from that site," Perry told the AP. "And also have an appreciation for Mother Earth when we see it in that way."

A livestream of the New Shepard launch will begin about 15 minutes before liftoff, on Blue Origin's website. It will also be simulcast on the Blue Origin YouTube and X accounts.