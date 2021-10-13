(Image credit: Blue Origin)

On Oct. 13, 2021, William Shatner went to space.

The iconic "Star Trek" actor and original Captain Kirk launched on a suborbital trip alongside three crewmates on NS-18, the second crewed spaceflight by Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft.

During the launch, Shatner, who is 90, set a new record for the oldest person in space. He launched with Audrey Powers, Blue Origin vice president for mission and flight operations, and two paying passengers: Glen de Vries, vice chair for life sciences and healthcare at the French software company Dassault Systèmes; and Chris Boshuizen, co-founder of the Earth-observation company Planet.

See how their flight happened in photos by clicking the arrows above.