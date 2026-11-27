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NASA's Artemis III astronauts pose holding up three fingers to symbolize their mission as they visit the Orion spacecraft they will ride to space. (Image credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett)

Training for a mission to space is hard work. But sometimes you have to take a minute and have a little fun with your crewmates.

What is it?

Crowded together with the Orion spacecraft, the four astronauts that make up the Artemis III crew hold up three fingers, taking a brief pause in their rigorous training for some lighthearted crew bonding.

In the snapshot , the crew — from left to right, NASA astronauts Randy Bresnick (mission commander) and Frank Rubio (mission specialist), European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano (mission pilot) and NASA astronaut Andre Douglas (mission specialist) — is spotted posing alongside the same Orion spacecraft that they will fly to space as part of their mission.

This brief moment of levity took place where the spacecraft currently resides at the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Why is it incredible?

This crew has a serious mission ahead of them. The four astronauts will launch to low-Earth orbit around Earth where they plan to practice rendezvous and docking with both Blue Origin and SpaceX's lunar landing vehicles , Blue Moon and Starship, respectively.

To prepare, the crew has to undergo months of critical training to both be physically ready while prepared to handle any situation that might come up during their mission. And while Artemis III isn't landing astronauts on the moon, it is a critical step toward that goal. If Artemis III goes to plan and NASA has a lunar landing vehicle that passes rendezvous and docking tests with the Orion spacecraft, Artemis IV might see astronauts land on the moon for the first time since the final Apollo mission in 1972.