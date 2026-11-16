Click for next article

TENERIFE, Canary Islands — Former NASA astronaut Victor Glover has flown in combat, performed four spacewalks and strapped himself to the top of rockets launching into space. But before embarking on his historic Artemis II journey around the moon, he faced something even more difficult: a conversation with his four daughters.

Speaking alongside former astronaut Chris Hadfield at the Starmus VIII festival in Tenerife, Canary Islands, on Oct. 18, Glover opened up about the challenges of preparing his family for his riskiest mission yet.

"This is maybe the greatest challenge of my astronaut career," Glover said.

Glover joined NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman and Christina Koch and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen aboard NASA's Artemis II mission, which launched on April 1 , 2026, marking humanity's first crewed journey to the moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

But preparing for the historic journey wasn't just about mastering the spacecraft and executing the mission successfully. It also meant making sure his family was ready for what lay ahead.

When Glover first traveled to space aboard SpaceX's Crew-1 mission in 2020, his children were much younger and he and his wife, Dionna, made a conscious effort to prepare them for his time in space.

"We decided, as a parental unit, Dionna and I, that we were going to put as much effort into making sure our family was ready as NASA was putting into making sure I was ready to be a crew member," Glover explained.

Signup to our newsletter Follow us on Google

Victor Glover speaking at the Starmus VIII festival in Tenerife, Canary Islands, on Oct. 18, 2026. (Image credit: Daisy Dobrijevic/Future)

The family visited NASA's Kennedy Space Center , toured the launch pad and crew quarters and even planned when Glover would call home from the International Space Station . But by the time Artemis II came around, things were different. All four of his daughters were now adults, and preparing them for his journey around the moon meant discussing the mission's risks, including the possibility that he might not return home.

Glover recalled his wife telling him something he described as maybe the scariest thing he'd ever heard.

"You should have this talk with our daughters."

And although he knew she was right, it wasn't an easy conversation to have.

"We did, and it did not go well in my opinion," Glover admitted. "Well, it's not about going well. The talk needed to be done, just because it's hard."

The following day, Glover sent his daughters and wife a poem, Live Your Life , by Chief Tecumseh.

The poem helped Glover express something he had struggled to put into words during their conversation: why he believed the risks of traveling to the moon were worth taking.

"It was a very tough conversation, but they understood that I know this is risky. I wasn't just telling them Dad's risking his life. There's a real point to this and there's a reason to take this risk," Glover explained. "This poem helped me to say it in a way that I didn't have words for."

After traveling around the moon and returning safely to Earth, one moment stood out above all others. When we asked Glover in a separate interview at Starmus on Oct. 20, which moment from Artemis II he would most like to relive, he answered immediately.

"Splashdown."

"It's the true, ultimate mission accomplishment. Just 'we did it.' We survived. My family is relieved, and there's just nothing like it," Glover explained. "There's nothing like coming home. There's nothing like returning to Earth."