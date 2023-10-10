Save 20% on solar eclipse glasses ahead of Saturday's eclipse

If you want to view this Saturday's (October 14) solar eclipse safely, you'll need a pair of specialized glasses. Sunglasses are not safe or appropriate for solar viewing. Fortunately, they're relatively inexpensive and you can get 20% off a 12-pack. These SKKAEO solar glasses are scratch-resistant and are compliant with ISO 12312-2 international standards to keep out 100% of harmful ultraviolet and infrared light.

Save 20% and get a 12-pack of solar eclipse glasses for $14.30 on Amazon.

It should be noted that NASA does not approve any brand of solar viewing glasses, so the sell line in the listing as 'NASA-approved' is wrong. However, they are stated as complying with ISO 12312-2 international standards for safe viewing of the sun.

This is a top deal for a number of reasons. Yes, it's timely ahead of Saturday's solar eclipse but it's also the lowest ever price we've seen for them on Amazon. Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is well underway and this deal shows. The 'ring of fire' eclipse will be visible across Northern and Southern America and of course, you should never look at the sun without protection so, why not take advantage of a top deal just in time for the solar event?

While we recommend taking advantage of a deal like this, if you want to check out more deals and astronomy content, you should take a look at our best telescopes, telescope deals and binoculars deals guide.

SKKAEO Solar Eclipse Glasses (12-pack) Was $17.99 Now $14.30 on Amazon. Save 20% on a 12-pack of solar eclipse glasses ahead of the solar eclipse on Saturday October 14. These comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard to keep eyes safe during solar viewing.

In this deal, you get 12 glasses so, it's not just you who gets to view the solar eclipse safely, but friends, family and close ones too. These glasses feature a silver polymer lens which offers protection. It's also worth noting that looking at the sun with regular sunglasses or other, uncompliant protection, carries serious risk, so we would not recommend viewing the solar eclipse without suitable protection.

Don't forget, if you want to check out more great deals and stargazing content, it's worth scrolling through our guides to the best budget telescopes under $500, best binoculars and best cameras for astrophotography.

The solar viewing eyeglasses are ISO 12312-2 standard compliant so should be safe for viewing the eclipse. (Image credit: Amazon)

Key Specs: It's a 12-pack, so there's plenty of value here. It also comes with a scratch-resistant silver polymer lens that keeps out 100% of harmful ultraviolet and infrared as well as 99.99% of intense visible light.

Consensus: If you want to view this Saturday's solar eclipse, you need specialized glasses, like these ones. They're currently the lowest price they've ever been on Amazon and 20% off, so why wouldn't you grab them?

Buy if: You want to view this Saturday's solar eclipse safely and you want to do so with friends, family or close ones.

Don't buy if: You do not want to view the solar eclipse on October 14, or any going forward.

Alternative models: Biniki also offers solar eclipse glasses that are ISO-certified. They're also on offer until tomorrow, so if you want them, you'll have to act soon.