Hurry! Save up to $300 on Sony's 'holy trinity' lens lineup for Cyber Monday

This Cyber Monday camera lens deal is actually three-in-one! The 'holy trinity' is often mentioned as being a staple in a photographer's kit bag, this is because these three lenses cover all the useful focal lengths and provide the versatility to shoot pretty much any photographic style.

In Sony's lens lineup, all three of the original lenses that make up the holy trinity are discounted for Cyber Monday, saving you up to $300 (or $500 if you buy all of them!). The wide-angle 16-35mm f/2.8 GM is $300 off, the standard 24-70mm f/2.8 GM is $100 off and the telephoto 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS is also $100 off at Amazon. Keep in mind though, these are the original versions of the lenses, not the newer Mark II versions.

When paired with one of the best mirrorless cameras, these lenses produce stunning results and we think they are some of the best zoom lenses on the market today. We aren't sure how long they'll be discounted, so if you've been thinking about it, make sure you get it before the deals are gone!

Sony 16-35mm f/2.8 GM was $2199.99 now $1898 at Amazon. Save $301.99 on Sony's wide-angle GM lens, great for astro and wide landscapes, this is the biggest discount of the three and we think if you shoot the occasional bit of astro, this is a great lens to consider. This is the lowest price we've seen it.

Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 GM was $1699.99 now $1598 at Amazon. Save $101.99 on the mid-range zoom lens which is the 'go-to' lens of many photographers as it can cover so many photographic styles. If there's one lens to put on your camera, it's this one. It's not the biggest saving, but it's still worth buying for its sheer versatility and optical prowess.

Sony 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS was $1999.99 now $1898 at Amazon. Save $101.99 on this fantastic telephoto lens with stunning optical quality. It's undoubtedly big and heavy, but its images are so sharp you'll have to be careful not to cut yourself.

We haven't reviewed the original versions of these lenses in these deals, but we have reviewed the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II and the Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II. We thought all of these lenses produced absolutely stunning results and found them hard to find serious fault with.

The main differences between the original versions and the updated ones are the size and weight being smaller and lighter, and slightly improved optics and functionality in the newer versions. The newer versions are also around double the price of the original lenses, and in our opinion, there's no way they are double the quality or weight, so we still think it's worth buying the original versions while they are on offer.

The Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM is a great option if you shoot wide-angle landscapes and the occasional bit of astro, as the 16-20mm portion of the focal length combined with the constant f/2.8 aperture lets a lot of light in to get some stunning shots of the night sky.

The Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM is a fantastic all-rounder and can do a bit of everything (although probably not wide enough for astro). If you're buying your first full-frame lens, this is the one to get if you shoot a variety of styles, from landscapes to portraits and cityscapes.

Finally, the beastly Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS is big and heavy, but it's excellent if you need that bit of extra reach and can prove extremely useful for tighter landscape and seascape shots, it has beautiful bokeh for portraits and can even do a bit of wildlife photography, too. It also has image stabilization to help with camera shake at those longer focal lengths.

Key Specs: Each lens has a constant aperture of f/2.8 throughout every focal length to ensure lots of light gets in, helping you shoot handheld at slower shutter speeds. They weigh 1.5 lbs, 3 lbs and 4.91 lbs respectively, and the larger 70-200mm has image stabilization to help reduce camera shake.

Consensus: While they aren't the newest versions of these lenses, we think they're fantastic value for the price and will last you for years to come. They all excel in different styles of photography and produce stunning results.

Buy if: You don't already have lenses that cover these focal lengths.

Don't buy if: You aren't fussed about having an f/2.8 aperture and would rather save money by going for an f/4 instead.

Alternative models: If you want to get the newer versions for professional use (or to shave off some of the weight) and have the money to spend, go for the Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II, the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II, or the Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II.

If you're looking for something a bit friendlier on the wallet, you could try the Sony FE 24-105mm f/4 G OSS — you won't get the smooth bokeh of the f/2.8 but if you mainly shoot landscapes and want the extra reach, this would be worth going for. If you focus more on astrophotography, we love the Sony FE 14mm f/1.8 GM. It's a fixed focal length but the f/1.8 aperture lets in even more light for those stunning night sky shots.

