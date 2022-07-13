Save $1600 on the Fujifilm GFX 50R today at Adorama and Amazon (low stock!)

In November we posted about Adorama's best-ever discount on the Fujifilm GFX 50R. Well, that has now been surpassed. Both Amazon (opens in new tab) and Adorama (opens in new tab) are offering the Fujifilm GFX 50R medium format mirrorless body at a huge discount now priced at $2895 (opens in new tab), which is a whopping $1650 saving, one of the biggest we have seen this Amazon Prime Day! Not only that, but Adorama are throwing in a $849.00 Mitakon Zhongyi Speedmaster 85mm lens (opens in new tab) (which fits this model) too.

We loved the Fujifilm X-T4 when we reviewed it back a few months ago, giving it 4/5 stars so we know that Fujifilm mirrorless cameras are solid, robust and reliable. If you've always dreamed of having a mirrorless, medium format camera which pumps out 51.4MP images, now really is your chance to start shooting and save.

The real draw of a medium format is that it produces shallower depth of field images than its 35mm counterpart when shooting at the same angle of view, giving a more intimate feeling to imagery.

A maximum shutter speed of 1/4000 sec using the mechanical shutter means you won't miss out on the action and the electronic shutter speed speeds this up to 1/16,000 sec pushing the limits of what's possible even further.

The GFX50R has an impressive ISO range too, ISO100-12,800 (expanded to 50-102,400) makes it suitable for astrophotography and low light shooting, especially when combined with a fast, wide-angle lens like in Adorama's Prime Day deal (opens in new tab).

Fujifilm GFX50R: $4499 now $2849

'Medium format' is a term used to refer to any camera that has an image sensor larger than 35mm (what is typically called a 'full-frame' sensor). The image sensor on this Fujifilm GFX 50R is 43.8 x 32.9mm in size and shoots eye-watering 51.4MP photographs which give incredible sharpness and image quality.

Fujifilm kicked off the medium format revolution with its range of mirrorless GFX cameras and this GFX 50R version is the first to offer Bluetooth connectivity which allows for smartphone image transfer via the FUJIFILM Camera Remote app.

The 'R' stands for 'Rangefinder' which means it has 'rangefinder style' focusing, this allows the user to keep one eye on the subject, whilst looking through the viewfinder with the other eye. This allows the photographer to check around the scene to pre-empt the scene and not miss any of the action, allowing for optimal capture. This model is weather and dust resistant and can operate in temperatures down to 14 degrees Fahrenheit (-10 degrees Celsius).

