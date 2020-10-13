'Star Wars' roaring Chewbacca masks are just $29 for Prime Day

The infamous roaring Chewbacca electronic mask from Hasbro has an epic price cut for Amazon Prime Day, with a $17 savings for "Star Wars" fans planning to dress up as Han Solo's co-pilot this Halloween.

At 37% off (with a price drop from $45.99 to $28.99), you can have as much fun as the Chewbacca Mom, who went viral after posting a video of herself excitedly unboxing the mask, putting it on, and then laughing hysterically every time her mouth moved.

'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Chewbacca Electronic Mask | Save $17 | Now $28.99 on Amazon

Roar like a Wookie, or just smile and wave, with this electronic mask that recreates the "Star Wars" sounds of your favorite fuzzball from a galaxy far, far away.

The mask is equipped with realistic Wookie sound effects — a roar that escapes the mask whenever you open your mouth. The chin-activated sound effects even get louder and louder the wider you open your mouth. And, of course, it's modeled after Star Wars' most famous Wookie, Han Solo's co-pilot on the Millennium Falcon, Chewbacca.

