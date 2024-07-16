The Pococo Galaxy Star Projector has had a 44% Prime Day price drop

We've already told you about the deal on our favorite novelty astronaut star projector but now it's the turn of the more 'adult' yet still aesthetically pleasing Pococo Galaxy Star Projector. The price has been dropped to match its lowest-ever price of $79.99. Although the displayed $142.99 price is obviously overinflated, it does usually retail for around $100.

You can get the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector for £79.99 at Amazon today

We reviewed the Pococo Galaxy star projector back in April 2023 when, at the time, it was the first rechargeable star projector on the market. Other models have now followed suit, but this is still one of our favorites thanks to its excellent image quality and availability of add-on disks. It is also much more reasonably priced than its well-known rivals like the Homestar Flux, which is still eye-wateringly expensive for what it does, especially with so much competition on the market hot on its heels.

There are now four colors to choose from, a blue/pink ombre design, white, black or silver, a greater range from when we first reviewed it, thus suiting more tastes and decor.

Pococo Galaxy Star Projector: was $125.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Save 44%. The price of the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector fluctuates often, but $79.99 is the cheapest we've seen it. We think it's just as good as some of the 'big players' in the star projector game — the vivid imagery really is impressive.

Image 1 of 7 The Pococo Galaxy Star Projector is available in four colors. We tested the blue/pink ombre version. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The unit itself and the boxes of additional projector disks can all be stored neatly on a bookshelf. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The vivid imagery is really impresses. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The projection is detailed and sharp. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The northern constellation looks arguably as good as, if not better than it does from the Homestar Flux. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) There are plenty of expansion disks available to purchase for a reasonable price. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The device is rechargeable and therefore gives more positioning flexibility. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Following our review, we thought the Pococo Galaxy Projector is definitely worth purchasing if you're in the market for a rechargeable projection-style star projector. It offers the same, if not more, functionality than the 'higher-end' models and is a fraction of the price. The expansion packs are also much cheaper—around $50 for a box of six, as opposed to the Sega Homestar Flux disks, which cost around $20 per disk.

Key features: Rechargeable, excellent quality imagery, quiet operation, affordable expansion packs

Product launched: September 2022

Price history: The price fluctuates regularly but $79.99 is the cheapest we've seen it before. More often than not it retails online for $99.99.

Price comparison: Amazon: $79.99

Reviews consensus: Out of 5 stars on Amazon, the Pococo sits at 4.1. Users often comment on the clarity and brightness of the imagery, and there are plenty of review photos to back up these claims.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Star Projectors

✅ Buy it if: You want an excellent quality star projector with the ability to expand your collection of disks without breaking the bank. It's portable, simple to operate, and nearly silent when the motor is rotating.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're looking for a 'star projector' that lets you customize the lights and patterns to create a space-like ambiance (rather than an actual projection of a static disk.) For that, we'd recommend something like the BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve, which is currently on sale for $27.59.

