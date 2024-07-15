One of my favorite star projectors is almost half price and under $20

This Prime Day star projector deal is almost 50% cheaper and we're excited. We reviewed this novelty astronaut-shaped star projector back in 2022, and it remains in our best star projectors guide as the best budget star projector. You will see on Amazon that it is listed by many sellers, and the prices range from around $25 to $50 — more often than not, $34.99 seems to be the most common price we've seen it at. Because there are so many sellers, there's lots of competition to drive the price down.

At the time of writing, the Astronaut Starry Sky projector is available for a mere $17.99 with a coupon if you are an Amazon Prime member. We'll be honest — we've seen this particular star projector drop to as low as around $6 at previous high-profile deals events — so you may be able to pick up an even better bargain. If you can't wait to get your hands on 'him' though, it's already a great price.

You can get the Astronaut Star Projector at Amazon now for $17.99 using a discount coupon at checkout.

As we're sure you've established, this is not a scientific star projector. Instead, it is a novelty item that is meant to add a space-like or otherworldly ambiance to your room. We've had our model since 2022 when we did our hands-on Astronaut Galaxy Star projector review, and it's still used regularly to help with the toddler's bedtime routine — it continues to shine bright and function as it did on day one.

Astronaut Galaxy Star Projector was $34.99 now $17.99 at Amazon. Save 48%. Often retailing at around $34.99, the $17.99 deal price is a bargain. It's possible this will drop further on Prime Day, but it's still a great price for a great product.

We're constantly checking the best prices on our Amazon Prime Day space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.

Image 1 of 5 The packaging is nothing to shout about, but the device itself is surprisingly good quality. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The light comes from the 'astronaut's helmet (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The Astronaut Galaxy Star Projector is mains powered. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The lights and patterns are bright and customizable. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The settings are changed using a remote control or on-body controls. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

The Astronaut Starry Sky Projector is a budget-friendly way to add ambiance to any room, especially when it's on sale. Its novelty astronaut design makes it an ideal gift for young and older space enthusiasts alike.

It's easy to use and features bright, customizable lights and lasers that can fill a small room. It operates quietly, too, so it won't disturb anyone who is trying to drift off to sleep, and you won't hear it if you're watching a movie or gaming.

Despite its playful appearance, it doesn't 'feel' toyish — it is surprisingly good quality, and as we mentioned, it hasn't let us down to date.

Key features: Novelty space-themed projector, mains powered, quiet operation

Product launched: Hard to tell — many sellers, unclear who the manufacturer is

Price history: It is often around $34.99, but this varies drastically between sellers. It's possible it will drop further on Prime Day.

Price comparison: Amazon: $17.99

Reviews consensus: In our hands-on review we gave the Astronaut Star Projector four stars out of five, and from what we've seen online, most users agree.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Star Projectors

✅ Buy it if: You're looking for a way of creating an immersive environment of lights and patterns and don't want to break the bank.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're looking for a scientific star projector — this is a novelty item, not an educational or accurate star projector.

