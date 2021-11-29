Bethesda's Deathloop for PS5 is 50% off for Cyber Monday

If you're fortunate enough to have scored a coveted Playstation 5 console, it's high time you bolster your library of next-generation games to take full advantage of the sleek machine's full performance.

For those sci-fi aficionados who have a penchant for time-twisting narratives, Best Buy has the standard edition of Bethesda Softworks' Deathloop on a Cyber Monday deal for half-off. It was $59.99. Now $29.99 for a $30 savings. Time's ticking. We wouldn't waste a second before the deadline ends.

Bethesda is a trusted name in video gaming whose prodigious output over the years has produced popular franchise titles like Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, and Dishonored. Deathloop is an advanced first-person shooter intended for mature players only and has been getting fantastic reviews since it was first released back on Sept. 14, 2021.

$29.99 at Best Buy Bethesda Softworks' Deathloop For PS5: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy Place your crosshairs on this new sci-fi shooter from Bethesda Softworks that pits two rival assassins on a strange island called Blackreef where time is resetting every 24 hours. It's a lot like Lost meets Edge of Tomorrow with a dreamy atmosphere and plenty of next-level spycraft involved. And at half-off, your trusty Playstation 5 will be most grateful to run this addictive game of cat and mouse at full throttle.

Arkane Lyon, the gaming lab behind Dishonored, is the development studio responsible for Deathloop. Its engaging narrative follows the exploits of two competing assassins stuck in an uncanny time loop on the remote island of Blackreef. In this isolated retro-future environment, these rival mercenaries are cursed to relive the exact same day over and over.

Playing as the character of Colt, your only hope of escaping this temporal nightmare and snapping the endless cycle of hours is to hunt down and assassinate eight vital targets before your 24-hour doom resets for another round.

In your haste, you’ll be tracked down by a nemesis named Julianna, who can be controlled by a second person if you wish in multiplayer mode. Think director Doug Liman's 2014 sci-fi flick Edge of Tomorrow starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt and you’ll have the right idea.

Deathloop's striking imagery and cut scenes are optimized for Playstation 5's potent hardware. Exploring each recurring loop, players will uncover new secrets, collect intelligence on prospective targets, and boost their firepower capacities while revealing the many mysteries of the Lost-like island of Blackreef.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Cyber Monday Space deals or check out our Best Cyber Monday Space Board Game Deals.