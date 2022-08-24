Save 52% on the Phrozen Sonic Mini resin 3D printer, down to just $129.99

Grab this space-saving 3d printer for just $129.99 for a limited time - it's ideal for creating small parts and models.

Phrozen Sonic Mini LCD Resin 3D Printer
When it comes to discounts, 52% is a pretty big one and that's exactly what you can save when you grab the Phrozen Sonic Mini LCD 3D printer from Amazon. 

The 52% discount is a saving of $140 (opens in new tab), which is more than just handy, especially if you're looking for your next 3D printer, or looking to try your hand at it. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen (Amazon or 3rd party) for this model and it brings it down to just $129.99 - for a good quality resin 3d printer, wild times! If you're interested in doing more research before purchasing a 3D printer, you can always check out our best 3D printers guide, which includes the 8K version of this Phrozen printer. 

Now is a great time to grab yourself a bargain, because of the discount and the price to pay. If nothing else, it's a great 3D printer too. It offers fast and reliable printing, it's easy to operate and it comes with a warranty, in case you're not satisfied. If you want to check out more great deals (who doesn't?) be sure to check out our VR headset deals, telescope deals and binoculars deals pages too. 

Phrozen Sonic Mini LCD Resin 3D printer $269.99 now $129.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $140 (52%) on a 3D printer that's brilliant for those who want to print small models, parts or just want to give 3D printing a go. A printing speed of 50mm per hour, a print volume of 4.7 x 2.6 x 5.1 (length x width x height) inches and a 3-month warranty all mean this is a great price on a fast, reliable and durable 3D printer. 

It's worth remembering that this is a mini printer, so it's only suitable for printing small parts and models. However, if that's what you're looking to do or you're just wanting to give 3D printing a go, this could is ideal. 

Because it's a mini printer, it weighs under 10lbs and measures at 9.8 x 9.8 x 12.9 inches (length x width x height) so carrying it around or moving it into small spaces isn't much of an issue. It also has a printing speed of 50mm per hour and offers a print volume of 4.7 x 2.6 x 5.1 inches. 

A 5.5 inch monochrome LCD screen and a 2.8 inch smart touchscreen for offline printing combined with a Z-Axis made of aluminum extrusion means you get a print that is reliable and durable. If all of this wasn't enough to convince you this is a good deal, you also get a 3-month warranty which acts as the manufacturer's guarantee. All of this is excellent value, especially given the $140 (52%) saving (opens in new tab).  

