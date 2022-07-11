Capture this Olympus OM-D E-M1X camera for $1100 less in Prime Day deal

Nab this Olympus OM-D E-M1X camera for 37% off, while supplies last on Amazon Prime Day.

Shutterbugs of all persuasions should flock to this incredible Prime Day deal on an Olympus OM-D E-M1X camera body in basic black.

This SLR-Style Compact is on sale right now at Amazon for $1,899 (opens in new tab). That's a 37% discount off the usual price of $2,999.

And at a stellar $1,100 less than usual right now, the Olympus OM-D E-M1X deal is a picture-perfect opportunity to upgrade your old model, or to begin a love affair with your own digital imagery. Capture this now before the deal disappears.

The camera ranks as a serious professional model, featuring image stabilization and a wide range of options to satisfy a multitude of photographer needs. Astrophotographers will especially love its fast refresh rate to capture faint objects, when paired with the best camera lenses for astrophotography.

Among the many features and capabilities included in this camera are a 20.4 megapixel (MP) live MOS image sensor, to offer high quality imaging paired with powerful dual Tropic VIII image processors.

The hand-held "High Res" shot mode delivers 50 MP images without requiring stabilizing gear, along with high ISO sensitivity, which is perfect for quick snapshots of the moon or other bright objects.

(opens in new tab)

OLYMPUS OM-D E-M1X: $2999 $1899 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This deluxe professional Olympus OM-D E-M1X camera is 37% off for Prime Day, at a cost of just $1,899. Features include a 20.4 megapixel (MP) live MOS image sensor and dual Tropic VIII image processors.

Other features of the fully-loaded Olympus OM-D E-M1X create a potent image-making arsenal.

Live ND is available, which enhances the effects of an ND filter optimized to modify the intensity of the colors your camera records. A multi selector joystick on the vertical and horizontal shooting positions lets you switch modes, for a fast selection of the auto-focus area.

You can enjoy continuous shooting with 18 fps tracking, along with a silent electronic shutter. A proprietary heat dissipation system is designed to allow you to take photos for long periods while not sacrificing performance, which is perfect for those hot summer nights at the telescope.

To top it off, this discounted professional-level Olympus camera is constructed with weather sealed magnesium alloy, allowing for years of great shooting that you can pair with the right lenses.

For space fans, we have a lot of great cameras to recommend. Our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography will let you add on to your kit to take images of the moon, the planets and other great objects in the night sky. With the moon at full phase right now, read our guide on how to photograph the moon with a camera for some helpful tips to plan out your lunar photo session.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Prime Day Space Deals, or our guide to the Best cameras for astrophotography.