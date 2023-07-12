Time is running out on this Occer 12x25 binoculars deal for Prime Day!

More of a 'grab and go' pair of binoculars, the tiny Occer 12x25 are small enough to fit in your coat pocket, and they're now just $30.39 in the Amazon Prime Day deals (plus there's even an additional 5% coupon you can apply at checkout). But you'll need to be quick, the deal ends at midnight tonight.

When we reviewed the Occer 12x25 earlier this year, we thought they offered pleasantly surprising views and felt durable when handled. Although Occer isn't one of the more well-known brands out there, these tiny binos seem to have great reviews on Amazon. They'd make a great gift for kids (they're featured in our best binoculars for kids guide) or just an easy pair to take traveling with you when space is at a premium.

Occer 12x25 was $35.99 now $30.39 at Amazon. Save 16% on these tiny, kid friendly binoculars at Amazon, plus an additional 5% coupon can be applied at the checkout. For the price, we can't complain, and they gave us good views of the moon.



Obviously, there are some trade-offs. The 15mm eye relief is probably a little short for anyone who wears glasses (unless you're happy to remove them), and the packaging wasn't great. We also didn't rate them for more than basic astronomy — you can look at the moon with them but that's about it. That said, you can't complain for the price, and what users seem to like most about them is their size and portability rather than the image quality.

It doesn't look like you get much with it in the way of extras (apart from a strap, apparently), as the wording in the listing isn't the best — still, we think they're one of the best compact binoculars we've tried.

(Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Key Specs: They have 12x magnification with 25mm objective lenses and a wide field of view (273ft/83.21m). They weigh 8.8 oz (249g).

Consensus: We think they're great for what they are, but if you want something powerful you'll be disappointed.

Buy if: You want an affordable pair of binoculars that are small enough to carry around with you in your pocket. They'd also make a great gift for kids.

Don't buy if: You want to do anything other than basic observation — it won't hold up for longer viewing or stargazing.

Alternative models: For binoculars specifically aimed at kids, check out the National Geographic 6x21, or for something a bit better for stargazing, the Celestron Cometron 7x50 would do nicely (also now 37% off in the Prime Day deals).