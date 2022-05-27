This Obi-Wan Kenobi Fortnite outfit is the Star Wars skin you're looking for

Downloading Fortnite's latest Star Wars skin will be your first step into a larger (battle royale) world.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, decked in his Jedi glory from the new Disney Plus (opens in new tab) series that drops today (May 27), is available for a brief time in the Fortnite shop.

Old Ben is available for 1,600 V-bucks by himself, although you can pick up a 2,200 V-Buck bundle with him, a Jedi Interceptor glider, an exclusive loading screen and a hologram with Ewan McGregor's voice. (1,000 V-bucks is $7.99 USD).

Each of the items (aside from the loading screen) is available separately, although sadly, a lightsaber is not included as a playable weapon. But the good news is Obi-Wan does follow a lot of other Star Wars content this month in the battle royale game.

Fortnite released a skin featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 26, 2022, timing it for the first season of the Disney Plus series "Obi-Wan Kenobi." (Image credit: Epic Games)

Obi-Wan follows a slew of Star Wars characters in Fortnite re-released in briefly for Star Wars Day on May 4: Imperial Stormtrooper, Kylo Ren, Zorii Bliss, Finn, Rey, Sith Trooper, Boba Fett, Fennec Shan and Krrsantan.

For several weeks, players could use lightsabers in-game. There even was a special Obi-Wan Cup tournament Sunday (May 22) where players could compete for a chance to earn the Obi-Wan Kenobi outfit and Desert Essentials Back Bling early.

It's best to snag our Jedi Master quickly if you can do so, as Star Wars skins can go years between re-releasing on Fortnite. Epic Games, which runs Fortnite, had no Star Wars content at all during May 4, 2021.

Also remember that Fortnite (opens in new tab) does not include any content (Star Wars-themed or otherwise) released as part of past Battle Passes, which cost 950 V-Bucks each. This means Mando and Baby Yoda, fan favorites from the Star Wars-filled Season 2, Chapter 5 that ran during winter 2020-21, will not be available again.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, as featured by Ewan McGregor in the Disney Plus series debuting May 27, 2022. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

The battle royale uses space often in its storyline, including a spacefaring Ariana Grande, a "J.B. Chimpanski" space explorer and quests involving ancient astronauts. A season finale in 2019 even included a black hole swallowing the map whole.

The next season finale for Chapter 3, Season 2 is set for June 4 (opens in new tab) and rumor is there will be a mech and some kind of an icy moon involved in the island battle.

