Star Wars returns to Fortnite for Star Wars Day 2022!

May the Fortnite be with you.

The battle royale game is celebrating Star Wars Day for the next two weeks with lightsabers, classic skins and quite possibly, Obi Wan Kenobi in his Jedi glory. (Old Ben was teased at the end of the event trailer, but not confirmed.)

Players can also undergo "Stormtrooper training" in a set of five Force-themed quests that when completed, will award participants an Empire Banner.

But there are some caveats for padawans to consider. The buyable skins have all been seen before. Also, Fortnite does not include any content (Star Wars-themed or otherwise) released as part of past Battle Passes, which cost 100 V-bucks ($7.99 USD).

This means that Mando and Baby Yoda, fan favorites from the Star Wars-filled Season 2, Chapter 5 that ran during winter 2020-21, will not be hyperdriving back into availability. And for now, those who have already invested thousands of V-bucks in the assorted skins, emotes and weapons coming back into the store will have to cross their fingers for new content to buy.

If you're looking for some real-life Fortnite gear for your gamer, check out our Fortnite Nerf gun deals guide to loot up for your next Loop.

The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda are past Fortnite Battle Pass skins that will not be rereleased, per Epic Games policy on season pass content. (Image credit: Epic Games)

While Mando isn't around, you can get one of his accessories. You can snag an E-11 Blaster Rifle during gameplay for the next two weeks, as long as you're ready to deploy some Jedi mind tricks.

"Stormtroopers have set up checkpoints in search of Obi-Wan — go to one of these checkpoints and exchange Bars for a Blaster! Also find them in Chests and on the ground," Fortnite game maker Epic Games stated Tuesday (May 3).

Returning Star Wars skins in the shop include Imperial Stormtrooper, Kylo Ren, Zorii Bliss, Finn, Rey, Sith Trooper, Boba Fett, Fennec Shan and Krrsantan, heavily representing the sequel series and various Disney Plus TV shows released since 2019. (As Fortnite's core audience tends to be teens and tweens, this is no surprise.)

Returning to Fortnite from a galaxy far, far away…Lightsabers are back! Hop in now to use the Lightsaber item, complete limited time quests, and more!Access more: https://t.co/WEl1rwsefc pic.twitter.com/GtKS2ikoAwMay 3, 2022 See more

Fortnite and Star Wars often go hand in hand on Star Wars Day, although Epic quietly skipped the opportunity to feature any content during the annual event in 2021.

The battle royale has featured numerous space tropes over the years, ranging from a spacefaring Ariana Grande to a "J.B. Chimpanski" space explorer to a set of 2020 quests involving ancient astronauts. A season finale in 2019 even included a black hole swallowing the map whole.

Whether you support the dark or light side of the Force, we've rounded up some other Star Wars deals for this year's event. The best Lego Star Wars sets include timeless content for all ages, and Lego is running a deal on some sets in the coming days to accumulate double the VIP points. Also check out the best Star Wars gifts and deals to see what else the universe has in store.

