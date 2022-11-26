Spot your next holiday gift! Save 15% on Nikon ProStaff P3 8x42 waterproof binoculars

Gaze at this amazing holiday gift for your skywatcher.

The Nikon ProStaff P3 8x42 waterproof binoculars are 16% off at Best Buy. (opens in new tab). Priced at a bargain $119.95, that's a saving of $20 on these water-, shock-, and fog-resistant binoculars.

Nikon optics are one of the most trusted brands, having been in the optics business for over 100 years. Their work includes optics devices for field scopes and spotting scopes, and these same world-class qualities can be seen in the Nikon ProStaff P3 binoculars here in the 8x42 model.

Fully-coated lenses help reduce glare while maintaining excellent viewing through the 42mm lenses, making the Nikon P3 ideal for observing wildlife, views on the lake, or even stargazing at night.

A respectable 8x magnification is powerful enough to observe galaxies, the moon or other objects with very wide-field views. If you want more options beyond this deal, you can check out our best binoculars of 2022 to finish your holiday shopping a bit early.

(opens in new tab) Nikon ProStaff P3 8x42 Waterproof Binoculars: was $139.95 , (opens in new tab) now $119.95 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) An incredible savings of $20 makes this Black Friday/Cyber Monday binocular deal an excellent investment for beginner-level binoculars that are both fog- and water-resistant.

The Nikon ProStaff P3 8x42 binoculars (opens in new tab) are waterproof up to 3.3 feet (1 meter) under water, which makes them great for fishing and lake viewing in both rain and shine. The lenses are an excellent choice for observing the moon and some constellations, as well.

While there is a limited lifetime warranty for parts and labor, their small and lightweight design at 1.27 pounds make the ProStaff P3 suitable for all ages and levels of experience.

If you're looking for a great holiday gift for someone interested in birdwatching or stargazing, buy them the Nikon ProStaff P3 8x42 binoculars while stock lasts.

