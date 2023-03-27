We've spotted 56% off these Hexeum night vision binoculars

We've spotted an almighty 56% discount on a pair of Hexeum night vision binoculars, so if you're looking to bag a bargain on your nighttime viewing experience, this could be what you're looking for.

The 56% discount means you save almost $170 (opens in new tab) ($168.02 to be exact) on a pair of binoculars that we rate as one of the best night vision binoculars on the market. It's worth noting that this is one of the lowest prices we've seen on this pair for a long time and they've got some good specs too. If you're searching around for big savings, you can always check out our binoculars deals guide.

Hexeum might not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of night vision binoculars but, these binoculars boast good specs, they're highly reviewed and they're heavily discounted, what's not to like? Fully multi-coated optics, HD image and video recording as well as eight hours of continuous runtime with adjustable IR are all features that help make this deal worth getting.

If you want to check out more great optics deals then take a look at our round-ups for telescope deals, budget telescopes under $500 and camera deals.

(opens in new tab) Hexeum Night Vision Binoculars: was $298 now $129.98 on Amazon (opens in new tab). These Hexeum Night Vision binoculars offer good value for money. For starters, they're nearly $170 off, saving you 56% but they also feature multi-coated optics, HD image and video recording, 3x magnification and 4x zoom with a 24mm aperture. They come with a 32GB SD card for memory storage and have an eight hour continuous run time with adjustable IR too. However, they require six AA batteries that aren't included.

Regarding specs, these night vision binoculars boast a CMOS sensor, a 4x digital zoom, a 24mm aperture, a 10-degree field of view and can magnify images up to three times. Crucially, the optics are fully multi-coated and you get HD image and video recording which can be stored on a 32GB SD card that is included. These binoculars also have an eight-hour continuous runtime with adjustable IR and 17 hours without. You do also get a carry case, a neck strap and a cleaning cloth, which is an added bonus.

A 56% discount (opens in new tab) is a big saving, there's no denying that, but there's no point in getting a deal on something that's no good in the first place. This, however, has specs that make it pretty good value for money, so it would be worth getting if this is the kind of thing you're looking for.

The only downside we can see is they require six AA batteries to run, which aren't included, so we recommend looking for a good deal on batteries if you are interested in these night vision binoculars. There's also a good chance you'll find these binoculars on sale at peak sale events however, this is one of the lowest prices we've seen for a long time and you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and on Facebook (opens in new tab).