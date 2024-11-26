You can get 70% off Max for six months this Black Friday

Black Friday streaming deals are starting to reveal themselves and this is a big one. You can get 70% off six months of Max and stream DC content like the hit show "The Penguin" and blockbuster movies like "Dune".

Save 70% on six months of Max and get it for just $2.99 a month when you sign up via their site.

Some might argue that a streaming deal is only as good as the content on the platform. What good is a massive discount if there's nothing to watch? Well, Max offers plenty and at this price, it's worth considering. You can stream a range of live sport as well as documentaries, blockbuster movies, originals and TV from HBO, Warner Bros., Adult Swim, the DC Universe and more. If you want more than just Max though, you can also get Disney Plus, Hulu and Max as a bundle and save 46% on the total cost.

Be sure to check out our Black Friday space gifts page if it's a bargain you're chasing ahead of the holidays. Or, if you want to see what else is out there to stream, check out our guides to the best sci-fi movies and TV shows on Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Paramount Plus.

Max Model name: was $9.99 now $2.99 at Max - United States Save a massive 70% and get Max for just $2.99 a month for six months. You can stream titles such as "Dune", "The Penguin", "Rick and Morty", "The Last of Us", "Game of Thrones" and much more from TV, movies, documentaries and live sport. If any of that appeals to you, now is the time to cash in as this deal doesn't come around very often.

We're constantly checking the best prices on our Black Friday space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.

Image 1 of 4 A man with dark curly hair stands in front of a rocky background wearing a leather body suit and a nasal canula. (Image credit: Warner Bros.) (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: Warner Bros)

Max is a big hitter when it comes to streaming services as it hosts so much quality content. If superheroes are your thing, you can watch "Batman" movies and "Joker". You can also stream movies like "Superman: Man of Steel", "Wonder Woman 1984" and "Justice League". If that doesn't quite appeal to you then you can still enjoy comedies including "Rick and Morty" and epic dramas like "The Last of Us" and "Game of Thrones". Of course, there's so much more but for 70% off, we think this is a Black Friday streaming deal too good to pass up.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 29 and although the big day isn't here yet, we're already seeing several worthwhile Black Friday discounts. Whether you're looking to beat the rush, get ready for the holidays or treat yourself to something cool, it's worth bargain hunting now for Black Friday deals.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.