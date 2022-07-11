Lego is offering double VIP points over Amazon Prime Day event

Lego is making sure that Amazon doesn’t have all the fun to itself over Prime Day by offering Lego VIP members double VIP points over the Prime Day sales event. Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow, running across July 12-13, so you don't have long to snag this deal.

If you’re not signed up to Lego VIP (opens in new tab) and you’re not sure what it is, it’s basically a loyalty reward system that works across both the Lego online store, as well as in your local Lego shops. Whenever you purchase something, you get VIP points which you can then spend on exclusive items, discounts, and more. It's free to sign up, so head over to the Lego website (opens in new tab) and register now.

The rate at which you earn VIP points varies by country, but in the US you earn 6.5 points per dollar spent. A $5 discount code will cost you 650 points, so that means that you normally get about 5% back on your purchase. With the double VIP points event, that jumps up to 10%, which is a fantastic bonus if you’re already looking to grab some Lego kits.

(opens in new tab) Lego VIP Rewards - Get Double VIP points across July 12-13 (opens in new tab) Get the equivalent of 10% back on your purchases with Lego VIP over the Amazon Prime Day sales event.



Recently, Lego brought back its exclusive Lego Ulysses space probe set for VIP members for one day only. The set had previously been a pre-order exclusive that came with the Lego Discovery Space Shuttle kit when it first launched.

If you’re thinking about taking advantage of the double VIP points event at Lego, we’ve got a couple of recommendations for you. For Star Wars fans, you should definitely check out the trio of dioramas that launched recently - the Dagobah Training scene (opens in new tab), Trash Compactor scene (opens in new tab), and Death Star Trench Run scene (opens in new tab). We reviewed the Lego Star Wars Trench Run diorama and we loved it.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for all the best Lego deals over the Prime Day event so stick with us if you’re looking to make some additions to your Lego collection. While Amazon will certainly be the place to go for discounted Lego kits, especially some of the older sets, buying directly from Lego and taking advantage of those double VIP points will be your best bet if you want to pick up some of the newer sets.

