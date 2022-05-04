Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder joins the Ultimate Collector Series and is available from Lego

It's Star Wars Day (May the 4th be with you) and Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder is the latest addition to Lego's Ultimate Collector Series line and is now available on the Lego store.

Lego is releasing an 1890-piece buildable replica of Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder first seen in "A New Hope" on Tatooine as part of their Star Wars Day celebrations. Retailing for $199.99, it's one of the cheaper models in the UCS line of toys but if you grab it now you can get some awesome freebies with it to get maximum value for your money. We're excited by this model and the rest of Lego's Star Wars day deals and offers and we're confident this will be one of the best Lego Star Wars sets of 2022.

We're sure this will sell out fast so we recommend acting quickly plus there's plenty of building to be done with nearly 2000 Lego pieces. It also comes with a display stand so the Landspeeder can be shown off to anyone and stand out in any room it's in. If you want to look around for more deals and offers then be sure to check out our in-depth Lego Star Wars deals and our best Lego deals guides.

Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder $199.99 exclusively on Lego.com. This is brand new and exclusive to Lego so you have to buy from their site. 1890 pieces mean there's plenty of vehicle for your money and it comes with a display stand and minifigures of Luke and C3PO. On top of this, you'll also receive a free AT-ST Walker set, Lars family Homestead Kitchen set gift and if you're a VIP - and an exclusive Mandalorian key chain. Note: We expect this to sell fast so we recommend acting quickly if you want this model.

It's not just the 1890 Lego pieces that will be used to build this model you get for your money, you actually get far more bang for your buck. To celebrate Star Wars day, Lego has a lot of offers and rewards available so by purchasing this you'll also receive a free AT-ST Walker set, a Lars family Homestead Kitchen set gift and if you're a Lego VIP member, you'll receive an exclusive Mandalorian key chain.

This set is ideal for making your money go a long way and on top of all that's mentioned above, you get a display stand with key statistics of the vehicle on show. Two minifigures (Luke Skywalker with lightsaber and C3PO) are also included. Standing at 4 inches (10 centimeters) in height, 12 inches (30 centimeters) in width and 20 inches (49 centimeters) in depth, this model will impress anyone it's shown to.

There is also great attention to detail in this set, the cockpit features a driving and a detailed dashboard for example. The specially molded windscreen can be added or taken away from the cockpit and Random scrap parts and the port turbine missing its cover also feature in this set.

This latest addition to the Ultimate Collector Series isn't suitable for young Padawans however, Lego say it's suitable for ages 18 and up so you'll have to be a Jedi master if you want to use the force to build this model.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.