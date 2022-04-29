Lego has epic Star Wars Day 2022 offers for fans and VIP Rewards members

Lego is offering early-bird access, two exclusive sets and other rewards for Star Wars Day 2022 from May 1-8 at Lego.com and in stores.

Star Wars Day 2022 is right around the corner and Lego is offering some exclusive deals and offers for its Lego VIP members to celebrate all things Star Wars.

The Lego Star Wars Day offers start May 1 and run through to May 8 to celebrate Star Wars day on May 4 (for May the Fourth be with you). The offers range from early access to the new Ultimate Collector Series Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder for VIP members, to an exclusive free AT-ST walker on Star Wars purchases over $40, the Lars Family Homestead Kitchen set for purchases over $160, double Lego VIP points and more.

Check out the full range of Lego Star Wars offers and rewards to celebrate Star Wars day. The celebration begins on May 1 and runs through to May 8. Enjoy early access for VIP members, bonus VIP points, free Lego sets and more.

Lego Star Wars fans spending up to $160 from May 1-8, 2022 will score the Lars Family Homestead Kitchen (at $160 level) at left and the AT-ST (at $40 level) as exclusive gifts. (Image credit: Lego)

Lego is famous worldwide for its toy brick sets and models and this extends to the Star Wars franchise. We've covered many Lego Star Wars sets across our website and we're excited for this week of great offers and rewards.

Lego's Star Wars Day 2022 rewards in full are:

Early access to the UCS Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder on May 1 (the set drops for everyone on May 4) for $199.99;

An exclusive AT-ST walker set gift on Lego Star Wars purchases over $40;

An exclusive Lars family Homestead Kitchen set gift on Lego Star Wars purchases over $160;

A VIP exclusive Mandalorian key chain on Lego Star Wars purchases over $70;

Access to enter a VIP sweepstakes to win a book and two sets signed by Anthony Daniels (C3PO actor);

Double VIP points on select Star Wars products.

Lego VIP member will get early access to the Ultimate Collector Series Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder on May 1, days before it is available on May 4, 2022. (Image credit: Lego)

Lego's VIP Program is free to sign up for and allows Lego fans to earn points on Lego purchases that can be redeemed for VIP offers, exclusive sets, coupons or discounts on in-store or online purchases. You typically earn 6.5 VIP points for every $1 spent.

Once redeemed, these Lego VIP Rewards give you a promotional code that you can use only with your next purchase at Lego.com using the "Enter Promo Code" field.

Lego VIP members can enter a free sweepstakes for prizes signed by C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels and nab an exclusive Mandalorian keychain with Star Wars purchases over $70. (Image credit: Lego)

Those rewards for free items are on purchases of Lego Star Wars products from the Lego website and in-person stores, but are only running until May 8. This is definitely the time to make use of Lego's offers and get yourself either more VIP points or free sets for hours of building fun. If you're a collector or looking for a top-end Lego Star Wars set you can read about Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder which will be released soon and available for $199.99.

