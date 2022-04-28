Lego unveils epic Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder collector's edition for Star Wars Day

Lego's new UCS Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder will be available for Star Wars Day on May 4, 2022.

One of the more indelible images from the "Star Wars" saga has to be Luke Skywalker’s beat-up X-34 Landspeeder streaking across the golden sands of Tatooine in "Star Wars: A New Hope," with Obi-Wan, C-3PO and R2-D2 aboard on their way to the "wretched hive of scum and villainy" that was the Mos Eisley Spaceport.

Sadly, Luke had to sell his trusty hovercraft to scrape together enough money to pay Han Solo for his space wizard friend and droids to get off the planet, but its reputation as a beloved Star Wars vehicle lives on in geek history.

Now in honor of Star Wars Day, Lego Star Wars has unveiled the final design and box art for its new Ultimate Collector Series set for Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder. This release is much larger than Lego's previously-marketed Star Wars X-34 Landspeeders from 2017 and 2020 and is crafted in fine details highlighting the intricacies of Luke's shabby Tatooine speeder. You can check out our list of the best Lego Star Wars sets for more brick-building sets from a galaxy far, far away.

Lego UCS Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder: $199.99 at Lego.com

Lego's latest Ultimate Collector's Series Star Wars model puts you at the help of Luke's Landspeeder from Star Wars: A New Hope to recreate your own trip to Tachi Station or Mos Eisley.

Lego's new UCS Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder is a stunning addition to the collector series line. (Image credit: Lego)

The cost for this deluxe edition is $199.99/£174.99 and it consists of a whopping 1,890 pieces. Included with this high-quality set is a special display stand and informational placard, as well as a Luke Skywalker mini-figure in traditional white Tatooine robes and a fresh silver-legged C-3PO droid.

Created by Lego set designer César Carvalhosa Soares, the completed Landspeeder measures 12 inches (30 cm) wide and 20 inches (49 cm) in length. It showcases a two-seater cockpit with authentic curved windscreen, familiar rust-orange and red paint scheme, and an exposed port turbine engine complete with naked hoses and wiring.

"It's been an amazing adventure creating Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder in Lego brick form," said Soares in a Lego press release. "We've ensured no detail has been forgotten and have even included some of the scratches. The finished product makes an incredible display and is the perfect addition to the UCS collection."

A close-up inside the cockpit of Lego's UCS Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder. (Image credit: Lego)

Nothing was overlooked in the design process for this latest Lego Star Wars showpiece.

"I think the color scheme is striking," Soares told StarWars.com. "The combination of nougat and dark red alongside the chrome grill works particularly well. So you can avoid some repetition during building and at the same time make the model a bit more visually interesting. I especially like the open cowl one with all the wires and thrusters bits exposed!"

This LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker Landspeeder joins other Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series sets like the giant Millennium Falcon, Republic Gunship, the Death Star, and the AT-AT.

It's being offered for Lego VIPs beginning May 1, then officially goes on sale to the general public for Star Wars Day, May 4, at all Lego stores and Lego.com.

Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Instagram.