This Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon set is over $31 off at Amazon right now

Can you build this Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon model in less than 12 parsecs? Because you can save over $31 when you get it from Amazon in this brilliant pre-Black Friday deal.

With the holiday season right around the corner, Amazon is offering 20% off this 1,351-piece set that would make a perfect gift to any Jedi knight in your life. The set normally retails for $160, but you can get it now for $128. It's not just the out-of-this world savings and sheer number of Lego pieces that complete this set, Lego Star Wars minifigures, including R2-D2, C-3PO, Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian are also included.

If the Millennium Falcon isn't quite what you're after, we've highlighted other great Lego Star Wars deals available online, but if you do want to capitalize on this offer you'll have to be quick as we're not sure how long this deal will last.

This particular Millennium Falcon set depicts the iconic ship as seen in Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and would work best as a centerpiece item once built. Despite this, it has loads of cool features that mean it has great playability too.

Rotating top and bottom gun turrets, two spring loaded shooters, a lowering ramp and a cockpit all mean that whoever has their hands on this ship can use their favorite Star Wars characters to jump to lightspeed and maybe even take on a TIE Fighter or two.

Because of the number of pieces and the detail this set offers, it is only suitable for people aged nine and above. Having said that, with its 5-inch (14 centimeter) height, 17-inch (44 centimeter) length and 12-inch (32 centimeter) width dimensions, This Millennium Falcon would steal the show in any room it was in.