Lego Star Wars deal: Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter is 20% off for Black Friday

One of the most famous ships of "Star Wars" is on a deep discount for Black Friday.

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter is on sale right now at Walmart for $39.99. That's a 20% deal over the usual price.

The X-Wing is best known for the climactic battle at the end of the original trilogy's "A New Hope," in which Skywalker used the Force (with a little help from his mentor, Obi-Wan Kenobi) to take on the mighty Death Star. The scene from 1977 is so famous that this year, it appeared to inspire a UFO-themed season finale of the popular battle royale game Fortnite.

Skywalker is well-known to fans of all three franchises, so kids of all ages (or kids at heart) will appreciate the chance to build this swift spaceship. Lego and Star Wars have a long-standing collaboration that works to include authentic details for fans, along with cute minifigures that engage everyone.

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter: $49.99 $39.99 at Walmart This X-wing allows you to help Luke Skywalker use the Force while taking on enemies of the Resistance in "Star Wars." The 474-piece set includes several minifigures, including Skywalker himself and his droid sidekick, R2-D2. It's perfect for ages nine and older.

The 424-piece set includes an opening Lego minifigure cockpit, and you have your choice of inserting the included minifigures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodanna. R2-D2 also has a space just behind the cockpit to help guide the X-Wing.

As for the model itself, it includes wings that can be switched to attack position with just one button push, retractable landing gear and two spring-loaded shooters. The set is suitable for ages nine and up.

Our Space.com review of the Lego set suggests that if you do want to play with the X-Wing, you'll have to do so with a lot of care because pieces may fall off. The set takes about two to three hours to build and if your kid is under age nine, you might need some extra help from an adult (and a bit of patience) to get the ship together. But the result is a beautiful ship suitable for display, at the least.

The X-Wing doesn't take up too much room for display, with measurements of 3x12.5x11 inches (8x31x28 centimeters). Users also report that the set is relatively easy to build, even for young ones (as long as you keep the pieces away from children under age 3.)

Make sure to grab this deal before it hyperdrives away, as the set is so popular that some other retailers appear to be sold out at non-discount prices. As a bonus, if you can secure the iconic Lego TIE Fighter you can show off two ships that are known to duel with each other in the "Star Wars" universe.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday Space deals, or our guide to the Best Lego Star Wars deals.