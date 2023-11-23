Save a galactic 44% on this Lego Star Wars set for Black Friday

By Alexander Cox
published

Become more powerful than you can possibly imagine with the Lego Star Wars Obi-Wan Vs Darth Vader set, now 44% off for Black Friday.

Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Vs Obi-Wan Battle Set
Black Friday Lego Star Wars deals only come around once a year, so they're always worth checking out and now, you can save a massive 44% on the Obi-Wan Vs Darth Vader building set.

Grab the Obi-Wan Vs Darth Vader buildable battle scene set for $27.99 on Amazon, now 44% off.

If you're looking for a cool-looking Lego Star Wars set this Black Friday that doesn't break the bank, this could be what you're looking for. It comes with 408 pieces, four minifigures (including Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi with lightsabers), rotating platforms, battleground fire and accessories. Suitable for ages eight and above, This set is certainly one of the less tricky builds on the market and you can now save a huge 44% on it ahead of Black Friday. 

You can find the key specs below and what the consensus is on this set, but if this isn't the Lego Star Wars set you're looking for then we recommend taking a look at our best Lego Star Wars sets and best Lego Space sets guides. 

Lego Star Wars Obi-Wan Vs Darth Vader Battle Set Was $49.99

Lego Star Wars Obi-Wan Vs Darth Vader Battle Set Was $49.99 Now $27.99 on Amazon

Save 44% on a fun Lego set that's well suited to any Padawan aged eight and above. It features four minifigures, rotating battle platforms, battlefield fire with a pop-up function, accessories and 408 pieces in total. 

This set features two of the most iconic characters in the Star Wars franchise, Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi and they come with their lightsabers too. The other two minifigures Tala Durith and droid NED-B come with accessories of their own. 

The playable features include rotating battle platforms, a battlefield-splitting pop-up function for fire, a mining cart that can be knocked over and a translucent stand for Obi-Wan's force jumps. It measures 3.5 inches in height, 9 inches wide and 7.5 inches deep.

Key Specs: Four minifigures including Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi, rotating platforms, battlefield-splitting fire, 408 Lego pieces, and accessories including lightsabers and a blaster.

Consensus: A cool-looking set that's not particularly complicated to build, making it ideal for younger builders and well-priced with this deal. 

Buy if: You're looking for a gift for a Padawan that doesn't break the bank or you want a Lego Star Wars set that allows you to play over and over again. 

Don't buy if: You want a larger model or something that will take longer to build. 

Alternative models: If this set isn't for you then we would recommend either the 2-in-1 Lego Star Wars Hoth battle set or the Lego Star Wars advent calendar 2023

Check out our Black Friday 2023 deals page for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.

