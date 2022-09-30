International Observe the Moon Night 2022: Don't miss these livestreams and events on Saturday (Oct. 1)

Celebrate our lunar neighbor this Saturday (Oct. 1) with International Observe the Moon Night 2022!

The worldwide event takes place every year and provides "opportunities to learn about lunar science and exploration, observe celestial bodies and honor personal and cultural connections to the moon , " according to NASA (opens in new tab). Last year's festivities attracted almost 500,000 participants from 122 countries, spanning every continent.

This year you can join in the fun by hosting an event in your community, observing the moon with friends and family or watching the action unfold online from the comfort of your own home.

NASA has organized a number of in-person and virtual events across the world that you can attend on Saturday. To find out whether there is an event near you check out their find an event page.

If you're unable to attend an event in person, you can celebrate Observe the Moon Night virtually (and for free) via a pair of livestreams.

NASA moon livestream

NASA will be live streaming this year's "Observe the Moon Night Broadcast" at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) on Oct. 1. During the broadcast, NASA personnel will be discussing lunar exploration and science from the past year as well as what's on the horizon. The event will be available to watch on NASA TV (opens in new tab) or here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA.

Virtual Telescope livestream

The Virtual Telescope Project will also host a broadcast showcasing the moon above the skyline of Rome. The broadcast will start at 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT) at the project's WebTV page or Youtube stream above.

Celebrate the moon

Be sure to share your moon-watching experiences with other like-minded lunar enthusiasts around the world by using #ObserveTheMoon.

Observe the Moon Night is sponsored by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission and the Solar System Exploration Division of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center , as well as a number of other NASA partners.

It's always good to know who your neighbors are, so why not take the time to get to know our lunar companion a little better? After all, we may be paying it another visit in the near future with NASA's Artemis program . The program is designed to place astronauts back on the moon and develop an ongoing presence on the lunar surface which could act as a stepping stone for a mission to Mars .

Artemis 1 will be the first test flight of the agency's new Space Launch System megarocket and the Orion crew capsule and is currently scheduled to launch no earlier than mid-October. You can keep up to date with the mission with our Artemis 1 live updates page .

