This HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset deal simulates the universe for Amazon Prime Day

By published

Strap into a 15% savings on one of our top-rated headsets.

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite
Save 15% on the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite for Amazon Prime Day. (Image credit: Amazon)

Step out of the Matrix and into the metaverse with this incredible virtual reality headset deal for Amazon Prime Day.

The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset is on sale at Amazon for $380 (opens in new tab). Note that this deal is for the headset only version of the device, meaning any controllers would be bought separately.

Still, at 15% off you'll possess one of our best VR headsets for a song, allowing you to dive into new worlds and universes as long as you don't mind shopping around for the accessories.

Rated as one of our most comfortable and adjustable headsets, the Cosmos Elite VR makes up in accessibility what it lacks in other features. Yes, there will be wires and yes, you'll have to watch your step carefully. But the high-quality gaming performance will be worth the effort. All the same, if you want to shop around you can consider one of our other best VR headsets.

(opens in new tab)

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset (headset only) $449.00 $380.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset is on a 15% discount. While only the headset squeaks into this deal, it's a great start to get your feet wet in the worlds that virtual reality has to offer.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Since the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR does come with wires, we suggest checking out our guide to how to set up your room for VR. The key is to find a large space with as few obstacles as possible; we recommend at least 21 square feet (2 square meters), but more is better if you can find it.

Bear in mind that the Cosmos Elite needs two base stations, along with two small sensor boxes that must be placed at either side of your room for your headset to be tracked. Since all of these devices need plugs, and elevated using shelves, you'll likely have to rearrange your room to experience immersion.

Happily, once you get past these logistics and a tricky setup, the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite has excellent performance. We especially loved how it handled Half-Life: Alyx, which is today's standard for VR gaming. If you're more a workout type, we can recommend Beat Saber, which will have you crooning like Ariana Grande in minutes. 

Do dive in quickly to this Prime Day deal before you're left out of the metaverse. If you prefer another gaming option, the Oculus Quest 2 is available (with hand controllers) at Amazon on a discount. 

Be sure to check out Space.com's Prime Day Space Deals, or our guide to the Best VR Headsets.

If you have a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, Sony’s PlayStation VR headset is a similarly priced alternative to the Oculus, which gives you PlayStation exclusive VR or VR-supported titles such as Resident Evil 7, Hitman 3, and Blood & Truth. The PSVR 2 will be available as soon as 2022, and here are some teasers about the features.

If you prefer 5K virtual reality and can shell out on a powerful PC, the HTC VIVE Pro 2 boasts a powerful visual quality and comfort factor. Make sure your PC can support high-resolution frame rates, however.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Elizabeth Howell
Elizabeth Howell

Elizabeth Howell, Ph.D., is a contributing writer for Space.com (opens in new tab) since 2012. As a proud Trekkie and Canadian, she tackles topics like spaceflight, diversity, science fiction, astronomy and gaming to help others explore the universe. Elizabeth's on-site reporting includes two human spaceflight launches from Kazakhstan, and embedded reporting from a simulated Mars mission in Utah. She holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc (opens in new tab). in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, and a Bachelor of Journalism from Canada's Carleton University. Her latest book, NASA Leadership Moments, is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams. Elizabeth first got interested in space after watching the movie Apollo 13 in 1996, and still wants to be an astronaut someday.