This HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset deal simulates the universe for Amazon Prime Day

Step out of the Matrix and into the metaverse with this incredible virtual reality headset deal for Amazon Prime Day.

The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset is on sale at Amazon for $380 (opens in new tab). Note that this deal is for the headset only version of the device, meaning any controllers would be bought separately.

Still, at 15% off you'll possess one of our best VR headsets for a song, allowing you to dive into new worlds and universes as long as you don't mind shopping around for the accessories.

Rated as one of our most comfortable and adjustable headsets, the Cosmos Elite VR makes up in accessibility what it lacks in other features. Yes, there will be wires and yes, you'll have to watch your step carefully. But the high-quality gaming performance will be worth the effort. All the same, if you want to shop around you can consider one of our other best VR headsets.

Since the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR does come with wires, we suggest checking out our guide to how to set up your room for VR. The key is to find a large space with as few obstacles as possible; we recommend at least 21 square feet (2 square meters), but more is better if you can find it.

Bear in mind that the Cosmos Elite needs two base stations, along with two small sensor boxes that must be placed at either side of your room for your headset to be tracked. Since all of these devices need plugs, and elevated using shelves, you'll likely have to rearrange your room to experience immersion.

Happily, once you get past these logistics and a tricky setup, the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite has excellent performance. We especially loved how it handled Half-Life: Alyx, which is today's standard for VR gaming. If you're more a workout type, we can recommend Beat Saber, which will have you crooning like Ariana Grande in minutes.

Do dive in quickly to this Prime Day deal before you're left out of the metaverse. If you prefer another gaming option, the Oculus Quest 2 is available (with hand controllers) at Amazon on a discount.

If you have a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, Sony’s PlayStation VR headset is a similarly priced alternative to the Oculus, which gives you PlayStation exclusive VR or VR-supported titles such as Resident Evil 7, Hitman 3, and Blood & Truth. The PSVR 2 will be available as soon as 2022, and here are some teasers about the features.

If you prefer 5K virtual reality and can shell out on a powerful PC, the HTC VIVE Pro 2 boasts a powerful visual quality and comfort factor. Make sure your PC can support high-resolution frame rates, however.