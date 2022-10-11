Save $90 on the Holy Stone HS700E 4K, an ideal beginner camera drone

If you've been wanting to get into drone photography but aren't sure where to start, it can be quite daunting. There are so many different brands and models available, it's hard to know what sets them all apart from each other, making it difficult to make an informed decision. And that's before you've even learned how to fly one.

The Holy Stone HS700E 4K drone would normally set you back $299.99 but its currently on offer for $209.99 (opens in new tab) - that's a huge saving of $90. If you're wanting to pick up a great done without loads of extras, this would be a great option to get you started without breaking the bank.

This extremely user friendly drone would be the perfect addition to your kit, particularly if you're a first time drone user.

This powerful little drone can film beautiful 4k video, and also comes equipped with GPS and a follow mode, meaning you don't have to be the most experienced user - you can just program it to follow you effortlessly. It also has a 90° adjustable camera with EIS anti-shake, meaning your video footage will be much more stable and smooth - again, perfect for a beginner!

It features numerous additional features than its predecessor, all of which can be controlled by an app on your smartphone, where you can also view all of your photos and video footage from the drone.

In this deal you'll also get two batteries, each providing a flight time of 23 minutes, and a handy carry case for safe and easy transportation and storage.

It is one of the heavier drones on the market, weighing in at 557g, and has dimensions of 14.96"L x 9.06"W x 4.92"H. This means you will have to register your drone before you fly, so make sure you read up on the drone regulations (opens in new tab) of your area.

Customers applauded this drone for being great quality, easy to set up, and fun to use, and many of the customer reviews on Amazon have also heavily praised the excellent customer service from Holy Stone, so you can rest assured that if you do ever run into any issues, it'll be a breeze to get it sorted without any stress. This drone currently has an average Amazon customer rating of 4.3 stars, with over 65% of them being 5 star reviews.

