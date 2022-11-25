Gaze into the heavens with this Celestron Black Friday deal

Save 23% on the Celestron Powerseeker 127EQ (opens in new tab) with this Black Friday telescope deal for a decent $50 discount on this telescope for beginners. The Powerseeker 127EQ is already on a 12% discount but with this limited-time coupon (opens in new tab) you'll be able to snag another $25 off the deal price.

Simply head over to Amazon to find the telescope deal and then make sure you tick the $25 off coupon before you take it to checkout. This further deal will then be visible in checkout (not before) and you can save over $50 instead of $26.

The Celestron Powerseeker 127EQ is ideal for telescope beginners and actually serves casual astronomers well thanks to its inclusion of a German Equatorial mount. The Equatorial (EQ) mount comes with setting circles that can more accurately locate and track night sky objects than an Alt-Azimuth mount. Though it takes a little more time to set up than an Alt-Az the EQ will serve new astronomers for longer before needing to upgrade.

Save 23% on this telescope, ideal for beginners. It comes with everything you need to get started including an adjustable full-height tripod, an accessory tray, two eyepieces (4mm and 20mm), finderscope, and a 3x Barlow lens for increased magnification and views of smaller night sky objects.



When we reviewed the Celestron Powerseeker 127EQ we found a good, solid tripod and excellent light-gathering power were at the heart of its design. Surprisingly, the Powerseeker covers a full 90-degree quadrant on the latitude scale so that you can set the correct latitude at any point on the globe. Compare that with other telescopes (including Celestron's) which only arc between 20 and 60 degrees and we are impressed with the extra adjustment the Powerseeker 127EQ has.

No tools are required to assemble the telescope and it comes packed with two eyepieces (4mm and 20mm) to view different celestial objects. But this is further magnified with a 3x Barlow lens for even more flexibility when stargazing.

As well as a finderscope and a tripod the Powerseeker 127EQ bundle comes with access to Starry Night software which gives information to over 36,000 celestial objects for keen astronomers to use while gazing at the stars.

The Celestron Powerseeker 127EQ also features in our budget telescopes under $500 alongside other great budget-friendly telescope models.

