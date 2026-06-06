Who is Lobo, the cigar-smoking alien bounty hunter in 'Supergirl'?

Click for next article

Ready or not, Lobo is charging onto the big screen in "Supergirl"

Lobo, that crazy intergalactic mercenary affectionately known as "The Main Man" is rumbling into James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU and onto the big screen this June with his first live-action feature film in director Craig Gillespie's " Supergirl " film, courtesy of the wildly charismatic Jason Momoa .

We’re already predicting that Lobo will be the breakout character of "Supergirl," perhaps even eclipsing Milly Alcock’s starring role as Superman's depressed party-girl cousin, Kara Zor-El. But who exactly is this brutal alien bounty hunter on a motorbike and where did he originate from to become such a bonafide fan-fave in comic books and animated superhero shows?

Hang on as we fill you in on all the lurid Lobo details to get you up to speed before DC Studios' "Supergirl" soars into theaters on June 26, 2026. Hit the throttle and let's fearlessly charge into the fray!

Who is Lobo?

(Image credit: DC Comics)

With his gregarious nature and hard-drinking demeanor, Lobo is an intimidating extraterrestrial mercenary and bounty hunter, but his origin story is brutal, even by those standards.

Hailing from the planet Czarnia, he is the last survivor of his homeworld... because he destroyed it and killed his own people with a swarm of mutant scorpion-like creatures. Why? For fun.

Our ferocious space biker, also called "The Main Man", is a gun-for-hire whose minimalist name actually translates into "he who devours your entrails and thoroughly enjoys it" in the Khundian Empire's language.

This sadistic, space dolphin-loving lunatic rides around the cosmos on his faster-than-light "space hog" motorcycle seeking out contracts tracking down criminals, escaped prisoners, warlords, superheroes, and aliens alike.

Signup to our newsletter Follow us on Google

When did the Lobo character first appear?

The menacing cover of DC Comics' "Lobo #1" from 1990 (Image credit: DC Comics)

Conceived by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen, Lobo first appeared in the 1983 issue of DC Comics' "The Omega Men #3," a spinoff title of "Green Lantern" and "The New Teen Titans."

Over the years and via frequent cameos in DC Comics' "L.E.G.I.O.N." and "R.E.B.E.L.S.," Lobo's potent legend was born.

Lobo truly emerged as a high profile character in his 1990-91 miniseries starting with "Lobo #1," co-written by Keith Giffen and Alan Grant with art by Simon Bisley. This limited series gave Lobo a comprehensive, over-the-top leather makeover and the revised immortal origin story we know today.

What are Lobo's weapons, abilities, and superpowers?

Displaying a bulky beefcake frame and menacing attitude, Lobo is imbued with remarkable strength and durability, highlighted by super-scent and self-healing abilities similar to those of Wolverine. He can even survive in the vacuum of space.

He has few adversaries he can't open a serious can of Whoop-Ass on and might even stand up to Superman or Supergirl in a clash due to his ability to regenerate from a lone blood drop. While our money would be on The Last Son of Krypton in a main card matchup, Lobo fights dirty with a level of primal savagery that just might put the Big Blue Boy Scout and his cousin down for a few rounds.

But Lobo isn't some mindless arrogant hulk out to impose his indomitable will. He’s extremely intelligent, speaks 17,897 languages throughout the universe, can whip up potent entities and chemical potions to murder a whole race, and is an avid aficionado of fine cigars and cheap beer.

In his lethal line of work, Lobo comes fortified with an arsenal of guns, blades, grenades, and a wicked titanium chain equipped with a sharp hook. These are mostly just for show and style points though, as Lobo is capable of taking down almost any foe with his bare hands.

Who is playing Lobo in "Supergirl?"

Supergirl | Dreaming Of Lobo - YouTube Watch On

Jason Momoa will step into Lobo’s large leathers for this summer's "Supergirl" feature film and from his brief appearances in "Supergirl" trailers, he seems like perfect casting!

Momoa has been on a Hollywood superhero hot streak lately after playing Aquaman in two standalone Warner Bros superhero films, as well as "Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Justice League."

Since his iconic turn as the legendary Cimmerian in "Conan the Barbarian" and warlord Khal Drogo for "Game of Thrones," the Hawaiian-born actor has been seen in "Dune: Part One," "Fast X," "A Minecraft Movie," and Apple TV’s historical epic, "Chief of War." You never forget your first though, and our first exposure to Momoa was his time as badass alien warrior Ronan Dex in Stargate: Atlantis.

After "Supergirl," he’ll appear in 2026’s "Street Fighter" and will reprise his role as Duncan Idaho in "Dune: Part 3."

What are Lobo’s non-comics spotlights?

Lobo's 2019 live-action debut on SyFy's "Krypton" series (Image credit: SYFY Channel)

Lobo leaped out of the comic book pages and onto the small screen beginning in 1996 in the debut season of "Superman: The Animated Series" where he was voiced by actor Brad Garrett.

The two-part story titled "The Main Man" reveals Lobo's boisterous arrival on planet Earth as a brutal interstellar bounty hunter working for an alien named The Preserver to hunt down the Man of Steel.

Since then, Lobo was featured in many other animated TV projects including "Justice League," "Young Justice," "Justice League Action" and the animated features "Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths" and "Superman: Man of Tomorrow."

His first actual live-action appearance came in the second season of SyFy’s 2019 "Krypton" TV series executive produced by David S. Goyer, where he was played by Emmett J. Scanlan ("Guardians of the Galaxy"). In the video game realm, Lobo has been offered up as a playable character in such titles as "Injustice: Gods Among Us" and "LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham."

Remember those Lobo solo movie plans?

Lobo will be riding his "space hog" right into this summer's "Supergirl" (Image credit: Warner Bros./DC Comics)

Being such a colorful character in the DC Comics stables, Lobo was first mentioned as a potential film project beginning back in 2009 with director Guy Ritchie involved. That project never came to fruition and after other rumors drifted around Tinsel Town, Michael Bay came into the picture in 2018 with a notion of helming his own Lobo movie that never transpired.

Now that Momoa will deliver up Lobo to eager theater patrons, will the alien antihero finally get his own time to shine in some future R-rated solo flick? Time will tell.

Is Lobo a villain or a hero?

A scene from "Superman: The Animated Series" (Image credit: Warner Bros./DC Comics)

Well, the last survivor of Czarnia most definitely began his life's path as a villain after killing his entire species when he was just a teenager trying to get a better grade on his little high school science project. He did award himself an "A' for creating the skin-burrowing insects that wiped everyone out!

Since then in his many incarnations in comic books and animated iterations, Lobo is most definitely categorized as an antihero who straddles the line between good and evil, but could hide a heart of gold beneath that tough leather-bound exterior.

Often mislabelled as Superman's nemesis, Lobo is more correctly a member of the Man of Steel's Rogues Gallery, but often crosses the line as his violent interactions see fit.

Just don't stand in his way!

"Supergirl" will released in theaters and IMAX on June 26, 2026.