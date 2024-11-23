From the Garage to Mars - With Space Entrepreneur Scott Tibbetts - YouTube Watch On

On Episode 138 of This Week In Space, Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik talk with Scott Tibbitts, who spun $7 of hardware store parts into a 150-person, multimillion-dollar space company making tech for NASA that allowed deep space probes, starting with the Cassini mission to Saturn, to operate in the harsh environment of the outer solar system.

Scott's tiny actuator replaced expensive, failure-prone explosive squibs with a device that could be tested (you can't really test something that goes *bang*), cycled, and tried again if it didn't work the first time. And it all started with his work at a water heater company and a few dozen cold calls that ended with one to NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab.

There's much more to this story--including some intriguing advice for entrepreneurs--but you'll have to tune in to learn more! See you there.

