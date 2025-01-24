Save 23% on Lego City Modular Space Station, one of our favorite Lego space sets

There's a decent saving to be had on one of the best Lego space sets you can currently buy. Originally a little overpriced at $109.99, you can now get the Lego City Modular Space Station for just $84 on Amazon. That's a 23% saving, and it's the cheapest we've seen for a few months.

You can save $26 on the Lego City Modular Space Station set right now on Amazon.

In our Lego City Modular Space Station review, we praised how interactive the set is. It's perfect for kids of all ages with an interest in space: It might not be the most realistic set out there but it offers plenty of customisation options and multiple ways to play.

Our only complaint about the set was its high MSRP: It's a great set, but $109.99 for a playset is rather steep. At $84 it's much more reasonable, and we think it's a great buy for any kid who loves space.

Image 1 of 4 The finished Lego City Modular Space Station (Image credit: Future) Here's the ring that allows you to attach the pods to it. (Image credit: Future) The minifigures included with the Space Station. (Image credit: Future) The interior of one of the pods. (Image credit: Future)

Released last year, the Lego City Modular Space Station is one of a number of space-themed Lego City sets. It features eight space station 'modules' which are arranged around a single ring, so it resembles a sci-fi space station. It isn't realistic, but it's fun, with each of the pods having its own theme — there's a greenhouse, a break room, a control center and a bedroom, amongst others.

The pods can also be detached from the ring and attached directly together to form a train. It makes the Modular Space Station even further removed from reality, but it allows for excellent imaginative play. There are also six astronaut minifigures, along with a buildable robot, to complete the Space Station's crew.

Read more about this set in our Lego City Modular Space Station review. And if you're looking for more great deals on Lego, head on over to our Lego deals hub, where we round up the best deals from around the internet on a regular basis.

Key features: 1,097 pieces, suitable for age 7+, set number 60433

Product launched: January 2024

Price history: This set has rarely been reduced from full price, aside from the odd 10% discount here and there. The current price is one of the cheapest we've ever seen it. It's likely to retire from Lego in the next six months, after which time it'll be difficult to buy.

Price comparison: Amazon: $84.00 | Walmart: $91.99 | Lego: $109.99

Reviews consensus: We loved the Lego City Modular Space Station, praising its ingenuity and the opportunities for interactive and imaginative play for youngsters. Our only real cause for concern is its high price, but at a discount it's hard to find much to complain about.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Lego space sets

✅ Buy it if: You're shopping for a youngster interested in space and want a set with plenty of interactivity.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a set more suited to adults that can be put on display after building. We'd recommend the NASA Space Shuttle Discovery or the Creator 3-in-1 Space Astronaut.

