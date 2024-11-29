I have spotted a great Black Friday deal on one of my favorite Lego Marvel sets: Lego Marvel Endgame Final Battle. It should be $100 but it is currently just $59.99 on the Lego store — that is a saving of $40. This set is aimed at kids aged 10+ but it is also a fantastic model for adults looking for a display piece too.

It is a great saving — and since Lego has the Endgame Final Battle marked as "retiring soon", it is likely your last chance to pick it up. Once a set is marked to retire soon, it is unlikely to come back in stock once it sells out. And you do not want to miss out on it. In my review of the Lego Marvel Endgame Final Battle set this September I called it a "fun set to put together" and said the final build looks "absolutely wonderful".

Whether you are looking for a gift for a Marvel-mad youngster or want to treat yourself to a fun build to put on display, the Lego Marvel Endgame Final Battle is a great choice. This 40% off deal will not be around forever so I would recommend jumping on it quickly. And since this deal comes from Lego.com, you can claim rewards back on your purchase as long as you are an Insiders member (it is free to join!).

Image 1 of 5 The Thanos 'big fig' is a real central feature (and a fun plaything). (Image credit: Future) Not many Lego sets come with a flying unicorn! (Image credit: Future) Every minifigure has a specific place to go in the set but you can arrange them however you would like. (Image credit: Future) The minifigures are a highlight of the Lego Marvel Endgame Final Battle. (Image credit: Future) Lego Marvel Endgame Final Battle looks great when finished and it is also a fun build. (Image credit: Future)

The Lego Marvel Endgame Final Battle set is made up of 794 pieces. It is rated age 10+ but it is possible youngsters might need a bit of help building some parts of this set. For adults though, it is a really fun, laid-back build: I absolutely loved putting it together and it is been a joy to enjoy on display ever since.

The finished model has a lot of secrets to be uncovered like Thor's Hammer and Captain America's Shield hidden within the scenery. There are also moving parts like a broken car whose hood can lift up (revealing a rat, of all things). Although, it is the minifigures that really bring Endgame Final Battle to life. There is Captain Marvel, Okoye, Wanda Maximoff, Shuri and Valkyrie — plus a tiny microfigure of The Wasp and a huge 'big fig' of Thanos. We liked it so much, we featured it in our best Lego Marvel sets for Avengers fans.

The set is also the same price on Amazon but I would recommend buying from Lego simply because you can get reward points back on your purchase that can be spent on future Lego sets or exclusive rewards.

Key features: 794 pieces, age 10+, 6 minifigures, 11.5 inches/30 cm high.

Product launched: August 2023

Price history: It seems Amazon has had the Lego Marvel Endgame Final Battle as low as $56.26 back in March of this year. It has fluctuated between full price and roughly $75 more recently so only if you were lucky would you have been able to pick it up cheaper than the current price.

Price comparison: Amazon: $59.99 | Walmart: $72 | Lego: $59.99

Reviews consensus: It is not until right at the end of the build that Lego Marvel Endgame Final Battle comes together but when it does, it looks absolutely wonderful. It is not the most complex of constructions but it is a fun set to put together no matter how old you are — and without a doubt the minifigures (and Thanos Big Fig) really make it come to life.

Space: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best Lego Marvel sets

✅ Buy it if: You are a big Marvel fan and you want a set that is both fun to build and looks great on display. If you are a minifigure collector, it is a great set too.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something more complex — you should look for an 18+ rated set instead. We love the display model of the Avengers Helicarrier.

