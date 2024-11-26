Want to explore the depths of space or delve into nature, all without leaving your chair? This Amazon/Discovery+ deal is your chance to do just that, saving 75% on your first two months of the service's ad-supported $4.99 tier.

Get your first two months of Discovery+ for just $1.25 a month when you subscribe through Amazon.

Discovery+ is a treasure trove for space and science fans, with thousands of shows including Man v. The Universe, For All Humankind, Beyond Hubble and many more. Even better, the bulk of these shows are whole series that you can binge. Want to spend an entire day watching Team Pluto, as a group of scientists explore Pluto's planetary standing? Go right ahead.

This isn't the first Black Friday streaming deal we've seen and we suspect it won't be the last. However, this offer doesn't just get you Discovery's shows, it also includes all the networks Discovery owns, including TLC, Food Network, HGTV, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery and Lifetime. All you need is an Amazon account (Prime is not required), take advantage of this offer, and you're ready to explore the universe.

Discovery Discovery+: was $4.99 now $1.25 at amazon.com Save 75% on Discovery+ which gives you access to thousands of programmes including science documentaries, explorations of history and, if you need something to keep the family amused this Christmas, reality TV.

This deal means you get your first two months of Discovery+ for $1.25 each, after which point it'll go back to its regular price of $4.99 for the ad-supported tier. You can, however, cancel at any time.

You'll need an Amazon account (which is free to create) to take advantage of this deal but once you do you'll have immediate access to a massive library of shows. There are 2,500+ shows on Discovery+ and over 70,000 episodes, so you'lll never get bored.

However, there's more to Discovery+ than just science and documentaries. That may be your genre of choice, but if your friends and family want to relax over Christmas or Thanksgiving, there are a whole range of other shows to pick from. Though, be warned, once you put on 90 Day Fiance, you might never get the remote back.

Alternatively, if you're more of a sci-fi fan, then have a look at some of the other Black Friday streaming deals.

Key features: Access to more than 2,500 shows and 70,000+ episodes, covering subjects such as space, science and nature as well as a host of reality TV shows.

Price history: We saw a Prime Day deal earlier this year for 55% off Discovery+'s ad-free tier, making it $4.00 a month, but this is the lowest price we've seen the ad-supported tier for. After those two months, the price will go up to $4.99 unless you cancel.

Reviews consensus: There's so much to watch on Discovery+ you're spoilt for choice and even if you're not watching it, others in your household will probably find something they like.

✅ Buy it if: You want access to a massive library of documentaries, from science to history, or have someone in your household who lives and breathes reality TV.

❌ Don't buy it if: You prefer movies and drama, or if you're the kind of person who forgets to cancel subscriptions.

