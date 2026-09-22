An inside look at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, an incredible adventure for Star Wars superfans (and everyone else)

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LOS ANGELES – The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is a stellar adventure through art and storytelling for both Star Wars superfans and their friends and family who couldn't care less about the force.

For years, I have driven by this museum under construction, catching glimpses of a developing structure that looked more like a spaceship than anything else. With a grassy roof that peeks above the freeway, the building's signature white, curved exterior exudes an otherworldly aura. Recently, I had the opportunity to see what the hype was all about and actually step inside the Lucas Museum, co-founded by Star Wars creator George Lucas and his wife, businesswoman Mellody Hobson. And if you want to see the museum for yourself, it opens to the public today (Sept. 22).

Many will be initially drawn to this museum for its Star Wars collection, which features props, costumes and more from across the franchise. But while I will dive into some details about the amazing Star Wars aspects, this museum is so much more than I could have anticipated and I think that even if you don't like Star Wars at all, you could find yourself having an amazing day here. And with a free public garden and free admission for local residents, this museum is now also an accessible new landmark in the city.

The museum itself

Image 1 of 7 The beginning of the back garden, including the observation deck at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. (Image credit: Chelsea Gohd) Inside the observation deck. (Image credit: Chelsea Gohd) A snapshot of the museum's exterior. (Image credit: Chelsea Gohd) The front entrance, closer-up. (Image credit: Chelsea Gohd) The "eye" looking up to the sky at the museum's entrance. (Image credit: Chelsea Gohd) The other side of the museum's entrance, with R2-D2 flying passenger in the distance. (Image credit: Chelsea Gohd) An interior shot at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. (Image credit: Chelsea Gohd) Image 1 of 7 View Original Image 2 of 7 View Original Image 3 of 7 View Original Image 4 of 7 View Original Image 5 of 7 View Original Image 6 of 7 View Original Image 7 of 7 View Original

In my first moments walking up to the museum, it was already clear that this was going to be an adventure. While there is much that I will share about the actual exhibits and artifacts in the museum, the building itself is a spectacle worth visiting. As I approached, I found myself standing underneath the central "eye" of the structure which looks up to the sky as you walk up to the futuristic, glass-fronted entrance.

Once inside, at the center of the building's lobby sits an unexpected delight, glass-fronted elevators that look equal parts Willy Wonka and Star Wars. And because I had to be sure, I double-checked to see if the view from the elevator would be amazing. It is.) And, of course, the lobby is home to a sizable theater for film screenings.

I could wax poetic all day about the building's unique and inviting design, but let's get into the exhibits. And, of course, we have to start with Star Wars.

Star Wars

Unsurprisingly, the Star Wars exhibit at the Lucas Museum was jaw-droppingly perfect. While I love Star Wars, I wouldn't consider myself an all-knowing die-hard fan. But I can confidently say that even if you have a passing interest in "Star Wars," you would think it's pretty cool.

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Walking around the winding, curved corridors of the museum, you first get a glimpse into the exhibit through a window in the hallway. And walking by, it stopped me and a few folks nearby in our tracks. Through the window was Darth Vader's original costume, standing menacingly as if Lord Vader himself was taking a stroll through the museum. And so I quickly hurried around the corner to see it up-close.

When you enter the exhibit hall, you are first greeted by the droids C3PO and R2-D2, paired together against a painted backdrop. As I looked around the room it clicked that they aren't just displaying Star Wars props, costumes, and artifacts — they are placing those items into scenes from the films.

So when I looked to my right, instead of seeing Anakin Skywalker and Obi Wan Kenobi's costumes on plain mannequins next to an airspeeder, I saw two incredibly realistic life-sized figures of the characters in their costumes riding side-by-side in the airspeeder which was sitting on an angle propped up in mid-air so it looked mid-flight. This style of display continued throughout the exhibit, as just around the corner, a lifelike Luke Skywalker stood next to his landspeeder on a mock Tatooine while a Jawa hid nearby.

From prequel icons Darth Maul and Mace Windu to the beloved characters from the original trilogy, the exhibit covers it all. And beyond the life-sized costumes and vehicles, you'll also see the many miniatures that appeared larger-than-life on screen as well as the concept art that helped to bring the films to life.

And while the Star Wars exhibit itself isn't massive, you could find yourself going back through and really soaking in the details of each scene. And outside of the exhibit, you'll find Star Wars artifacts and nods to the franchise throughout the museum, including an X-wing starfighter hanging in the lobby of one of the museum's wings, complete with R2-D2 riding in the passenger seat.

A unique art collection

Image 1 of 6 An Aztec Sun Stone at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. (Image credit: Chelsea Gohd) A hallway snapshot from the first floor of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. (Image credit: Chelsea Gohd) A snapshot from the first floor exhibit at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. (Image credit: Chelsea Gohd) A Norman Rockwell sketch. (Image credit: Chelsea Gohd) A miniature of the museum itself. (Image credit: Chelsea Gohd) The Beatles' iconic Abbey Road photograph. (Image credit: Chelsea Gohd) Image 1 of 6 View Original Image 2 of 6 View Original Image 3 of 6 View Original Image 4 of 6 View Original Image 5 of 6 View Original Image 6 of 6 View Original

While many will flock to this museum for its Star Wars gems, beyond the force, the Lucas Museum is a unique and in-depth art museum. The Star Wars pieces are really just the cherry on top of an experience that takes you through a surprising variety of iconic artwork.

Starting on the first floor, veering just to the left of the elevators is a walk through ancient art history and humanity's relationship with myth and storytelling. From real artifacts like an Aztec Sun Stone to digital representations of iconic works of art like a projection of the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, this introduction to the museum will immerse you into the world of narrative art and inspire you to explore further.

With one quick trip up the glass elevator, the doors opened and a bronze Norman Rockwell statue sat in the corner, painting and inviting me in. I began my exploration with an exhibit dedicated to Rockwell's art, featuring some of the iconic artist's most classic works depicting mid-century commentary on American culture, politics and family.

I worked my way around the curved corridors of the museum – you really feel the unique curvature of the building as you make your way through. An exhibit dedicated to the history of cartoons had early Mickey Mouse drawings and comic strips from series you will find yourself quickly remembering. Exhibits feature art you might not find at other art museums, like both popular and relatively unknown pulls from anime and manga and a room dedicated to art inspired by family and motherhood.

From iconic photographs like the Beatles crossing Abbey Road to obscure science fiction illustrations, the museum offers both beloved, popular moments from narrative art history as well as art that you might not even know to expect. There's even a Banksy original.

The Cowardly Lion costume from The Wizard of Oz. (Image credit: Chelsea Gohd)

One particular piece still stands out in my memory. In the "Children's Stories" exhibit, which has incredible gems like illustrations from Maurice Sendak's Where the Wild Things Are, a clear plastic case standing nearly 6 feet tall stopped me in my tracks. In the case stood the cowardly lion's costume from the original film The Wizard of Oz from 1938. This piece of film history was both surprising and incredible to see up-close, as I inspected the stitches and animal skins that made the costume look bizarre in person, but come alive on screen.

I won't spoil all of the surprises that the museum has inside, but just trust me when I say that there is something for everyone within those curved walls.

Supporting the community

Making my way around the museum, I stumbled across a beautiful observation deck that (again) really felt like a design ripped right off the screen of a sci-fi blockbuster. A wide window stretched across the building's edge, revealing a beautiful garden down below. At its center? A bronze statue of Princess Leia fighting Jabba the Hutt. Perfection.

This outdoor space is perhaps one of my favorite aspects of the museum. This beautiful green space speckled with bronze sci-fi and pop culture statues is part of the museum grounds but it is open to the public entirely for free. What was once a concrete parking garage is now a stunning public park for the community surrounding the museum.

What's more is that the museum has decided to make admission entirely free for residents that share the local zip code. It's great to see such a fun museum be completed and opened to the public. But what's better is seeing that the museum actually supports the surrounding community.