I got a sneak peek at space shuttle Endeavour's new home in California, and it's breathtaking (photos)
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By Chelsea Gohd published
The spectacular new Air & Space Center, which is more than three decades in the making, will open on Nov. 13.
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The spectacular new Air & Space Center, which is more than three decades in the making, will open on Nov. 13.