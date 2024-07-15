Save over $50 on the Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 — the lowest price since Black Friday.

Prime members save over $50 on these lightweight and powerful binoculars in this early Amazon Prime Day binocular deal. At less than $100, the deal price makes them almost the same price as the 8x42 version that we reviewed last year. They are the same model, but with this pair, you can get 10x closer to the heavens (as opposed to 8x).

The Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 is on sale now at Amazon for $96.95, their cheapest price since Black Friday.

During our hands-on review last year, we gave the lower magnification version of these binoculars four out of five stars. We thought the design was excellent, and the optics were impressive for binoculars at this price point. We thought they were a top choice for beginners and even included them in our best binoculars guide.

These are a great pair of 'go-anywhere' binoculars that are waterproof and fogproof — great for transitioning between temperatures, such as your warm car, to observing out into the cold. There's also no need to worry if you're caught out in the rain or snow or fret about keeping them dry when you're fishing or sailing.

They aren't the best choice for stargazing. For that, we'd recommend something like the Celestron Nature DX 12x56. They offer more magnification, let in more light, and are tripod mountable.

Nikon Prostaff P3: was $149.95, now $96.95 from Amazon. Save 35% on these great quality all-purpose Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 binoculars. Ideal for general-purpose observing and wide-field viewing of the night sky.

Image 1 of 4 We reviewed the 8x42 version of the Nikon P3 model (pictured) and were impressed (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The roof prism design makes the Nikon Prostaff P3 model easy to transport. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The 42mm objective lenses let through lots of light, resulting in clear and sharp images. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The lens caps and accessories proviced with the Nikon Prostaff P3 (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

This deal is for the Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 binoculars, supplied with a case, a neoprene neck strap, eyepiece caps and objective lens caps. Other bundles such as this that includes a lens pen and cloth, or this with a harness and lens pen are available.

Key features: Nitrogen-purged, waterproof, lightweight, bright views

Product launched: June 2022.

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen the Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 since Black Friday 2023.

Price comparison: Amazon: $96.95 | Walmart: $96.95 | B&H Photo: $96.95

Reviews consensus: We tested the 8x42 equivalent model last year and were thoroughly impressed with their optics, mentioning they were great value for money with a premium feel in the hand.

Space: ★★★★ (8x42 version)

Featured in guides: Best binoculars (8x42 version)

✅ Buy it if: You're looking for a lightweight and sleek all-purpose pair of binoculars that are waterproofed and nitrogen-purged. Take them out and about, whatever the weather.

❌ Don't buy it if: You'll primarily use your binoculars for stargazing. Other options are more appropriate. For long skywatching sessions, you'll probably want to get a tripod-mountable pair like the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars.

