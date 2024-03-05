Disney Plus UK streaming deal: £1.99 for the first three months

If you're looking for a cheap way to watch some of the biggest franchises in cinematic/television history, or you just want something cool to stream, this Disney Plus streaming deal could be what you're looking for. For new and returning customers, Disney Plus will cost just £1.99 for the first three months but, this offer ends on March 14.

Get Disney Plus for just £1.99 for the first three months when you subscribe via their website.

Disney Plus is where you can stream all "Star Wars" films and TV shows, and everything from the Marvel cinematic universe. While the draw of watching all the Star Wars movies in order and the Marvel movies in order is big, we stress this is a UK-only deal, as we cannot find this deal available for U.S. streamers. If you want to check out the best of the rest that the streaming platform has to offer, take a look at our guide to the best sci-fi movies and TV shows to stream on Disney Plus.

This offer is for their standard with ads plan, which normally costs £4.99 per month. If you want to check out other great offers, why not scroll through our streaming deals round-up?

Disney Plus is now £1.99 a month for the first three months. This offer ends on the 14th of March, is a UK-only deal, and is only applicable to new and returning customers. This offer is for their standard with ads plan, which normally costs £4.99 a month.

There's plenty to like about Disney Plus, and we're currently in a golden age of new Star Wars content. Hit shows like "The Mandalorian", "Ahsoka" and "Andor" have graced our screens in recent months and years to the delight of fans and critics alike.

Of course, more than just Star Wars is available on Disney Plus. TV Franchises like "Futurama", "The Simpsons" and "Family Guy" also feature as well as Movie franchises like "Alien", "Avatar" and more. If great TV and film choices don't cut it for you, Disney Plus is also home to documentaries including a good selection focused on science and astronomy.

Top content: Entire Star Wars franchise, all of the Marvel cinematic universe, the Alien franchise, Avatar films, Futurama, The Simpsons, and more.

Consensus: This deal is worth considering if you don't have a Disney Plus subscription. We love Disney Plus, for Star Wars and Marvel if nothing else, but it does feature great documentaries, gripping TV series, and blockbuster films. There's plenty for you to stream for three months and beyond.

Buy if: You don't currently have a Disney Plus subscription, you're looking for something to watch, or you're a Star Wars or Marvel fan.

Don't buy if: You're not UK-based or already have a subscription.

Alternative services: Disney Plus isn't the only top streaming service out there. We would recommend looking at Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Paramount Plus.

Check out our roundups of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego, and much more.