Discover the heavens for less: Save $450 on this five-star telescope at Adorama

This is a highly sophisticated telescope for veteran astronomers, and although it will still leave a considerable dent in your bank account, today you can save yourself $450. What's better — if you're not a keen Amazon shopper, this deal comes from Adorama instead.

The Celestron Advanced VX 8 Edge HD is now $2349 instead of $2779 at Adorama.

Given the price and, more importantly, the incredible optics and tech packed into this instrument, it's no surprise we scored it five out of five stars in our hands-on Celestron Advanced VX 8 Edge HD review. It's a fantastic bit of kit for those who plan to be in the astronomy game for a long time.

Celestron Advanced VX 8 Edge HD: was $2799.00, now $2349 from Adorama. Save $450 — which is significant for an instrument that usually costs over $2500. It's meant for serious astronomers (or those who don't need to worry about money!), but we're not going to sniff at a $450 saving.

We're constantly checking the best prices on our Amazon Prime Day space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.

Image 1 of 3 The full telescope gear weighs 61 lbs (27.67 kg) in total, it's a serious bit of kit (Image credit: Michael A. Covington) We would recommend using a 20mm eyepiece, not the supplied 40mm (Image credit: Future/Michael Covington) Use the handheld controller to find and navigate to celestial objects. (Image credit: Michael Covington)

Our Celestron Advanced VX 8 EdgeHD reviewer has used this scope as their main instrument since 2014, so certainly knows his way around the scope, and is more than happy to recommend it to advanced users.

With this telescope, you will be treated to dramatic views of Jupiter and Saturn, clusters resolved as stars, and all of the Messier Objects. With experience and dark skies, you can even see galaxies visible down to 12th magnitude. You select objects on the hand controller, a computer running Celestron's PWI software, or other sky map packages like Stellarium and the automatic mount will slew straight to them.

This scope is suitable for astrophotographers, and deep-sky photography is possible with this setup, although you will probably want a sturdier mount for those long exposures.

We've often found this scope is sold out on Amazon. Of course, we don't know how many Adorama have left, but it's the scope you've been waiting for, now is probably a good time to buy.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Key features: Computerized EQ mount, incredible optics, Dovetail mount, trusted and respected brand

Product launched: 2013

Price history: This product holds its price, until special deals events when it is often reduced.

Price comparison: Adorama: £2349 | Amazon: $2349

Reviews consensus: We gave the Celestron Advanced VX 8 EdgeHD 5/5 stars following our hands-on review.

Space: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best telescopes (Best for deep space)

✅ Buy it if: You want a refined scope with fantastic optics and a computerized mount that reliably finds and tracks celestial objects.

❌ Don't buy it if: You can't justify the cost. Unless you're a seasoned astronomer or just someone with really deep pockets, alternatives are available that are just as much fun but not as expensive. Consider the Celestron NexStar 6SE which is also on sale at the moment at a much more affordable price.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.